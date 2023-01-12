GBI says they are fighting to protect workers, citizens at proposed APD training facility

A proposed Atlanta police training facility on the largest urban forest in metro Atlanta has been the target of protesters for months.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several violent attacks at the site of the facility in DeKalb County.

GBI Director Mike Register sat down exclusively with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne about a sweeping state, local and federal domestic terrorism investigation at the facility.

Register says he wants to underscore not only what is happening to protect workers, but also innocent citizens and businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The director says they recently found a board spiked with nails that could damage a truck or ATV, but could also seriously hurt someone who steps on it.

“We’re not dealing with protesters. We are dealing with criminals that are hiding behind the term protest,” he said.

He says the GBI has spent months taking steps to build a criminal case against those responsible for a wide range of crimes.

“It’s about violent activity and behavior,” Register said. “Dozens involving everything from arson to physical attacks, intimidation, aggravated assault, the use of explosive devices.”

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security bulletin says “domestic violent extremist attacks and sustained violent opposition to a public safety construction project in Georgia are likely inspiring like-minded individuals to mobilize to violence in solidarity against law enforcement, construction firms, and financial institutions in at least 10 other U.S. states.”

“The investigation certainly is concentrating on what is happening here in the Atlanta area, but its tentacles are outside the state,” Register explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Winne learned those tentacles may reach as far as Oregon.

Story continues

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

A statement Channel 2 received last week said the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, ATF and FBI were investigating a Dec. 31 fire at a Bank of America as arson and surveillance images of the suspect. They added that they are aware of a social media post taking credit for the crime, but could not verify its authenticity.

The social media post in question took responsibility for the fire and said that Bank of America funds the Atlanta Police Foundation and mentions six friends in Atlanta charged with domestic terrorism.

Winne learned that Bank of America is one of dozens of corporate supporters of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the foundation which has been raising money to assist with building the new training facility.

“The governor is certainly behind supporting the investigation,” Register explained.

Daniel Kane says he is a lawyer for two of the six suspects arrested by the GBI and others in December near the site. He says none of those six have any connection to the Bank of America fire in Portland or any other domestic terrorism. He maintains all six are not guilty of the charges here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We are working very closely with both the Attorney General and Madame DA,” Register said.

He says key partners besides the prosecutors include the FBI, ATF, Atlanta and DeKalb police, the governor’s office and other federal, state and local agencies.

IN OTHER NEWS: