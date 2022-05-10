GBI says shooting involving deputy outside Publix was justified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said their investigation determined the shooting that happened at a Publix, was justified.

It involved an off-duty Dekalb County deputy and suspect, Ronald Thomas.

GBI said Thomas attacked the deputy.

Customers reacted to the shooting at the Publix off Hugh Howell Road in Tucker.

“It is shocking,” said Jennifer Holbrooks, who often shops at the public. “I come here for the serenity and peace.”

Holbrooks told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill said a shooting in this area was unexpected.

“It is not what I expected to hear,” she said.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday evening, Chief Randy Akies with Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

“One of our off-duty deputies was working part time here at the Publix. At some point, there was a verbal altercation that took place in the parking lot,” according to Akies.

During an argument, Thomas fired shots at the off-duty deputy and “our deputy discharged his firearm,” Akies told Spruill.

The off-duty deputy then shot Thomas, who then drove away and later called for help down the road from the Publix.

On Tuesday, the front door of the grocery store was boarded up.

“It’s a shame you can’t even go grocery shopping anymore,” Holbrooks said. “You want all of those people, who are in positions to protect us, you want them to be safe.”

Publix released this statement about the incident:

“We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement of DeKalb County on this case.”

