GBI search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in double homicide over Memorial Day Weekend

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a murder suspect after a shooting left 2 people dead.

Officials are looking for Brian “BJ” Rozier, 24, who is wanted in a double homicide.

The shooting happened May 29 at Larry Mitchell Bark Park in Sandersville, WJBF reported.

Rozier is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 60 pounds.

According to WJBF, as part of the investigation, Ryan Rozier,22, of East Dublin was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

Dozier is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Rozier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Eastman Regional Investigate Officer at 478-374-6988 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.

