GBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of shooting man to death on Christmas

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has put a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for an armed and dangerous man accused of killing someone on Christmas Day.

According to the GBI, 24-year-old Darrell Williams is wanted to a murder in Claxton, Georgia on Dec. 25, 2022.

Marvin Smith, 31 was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on East James Street around 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day.

Williams may be armed and dangerous, GBI officials say.

Williams is described as 5′7″ and 180 lbs. with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.