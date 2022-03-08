GBI searching for Ford Escape believed linked to the slayings of 2 in Barrow County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was searching Tuesday for a vehicle that is likely linked to the slayings of two people Saturday in Winder.

The bodies of Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30, were found in their home at 180 Bush Chapel Drive, according to the GBI.

The couple had had been shot to death, the GBI said. The home is located in a neighborhood bordering the western side of Fort Yargo State Park.

The GBI and Winder police are looking for a light green 2005 Ford Escape that belonged to the coup.

“We don’t know where the vehicle is and we don’t necessarily think it is in the area, but we feel like the person who took the vehicle may be responsible (for the slayings) or at least knows something,” GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said Tuesday.

A possible motive for the killings has not been released.

Winder police found the bodies when an officer was sent to the home for a welfare check on the couple, who had not been seen for two days, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information on the case or the vehicle may contact Winder police at (770) 867-2156 or the GBI at (706) 552-2309.

