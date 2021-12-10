GBI seeks info of fatal shooting of Brunswick man, 18

Dec. 10—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that left an 18-year-old Brunswick man dead, said Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

Brandan Baker, 18, was killed in the 11 p.m. shooting on Community Road, she said.

Carson said Baker was riding in a vehicle that was approached by another vehicle, from which someone fired a gun and struck Baker, she said. Glynn County police asked the GBI to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing, Carson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 912-279-6198, or the GBI tips line at 800 597-8477.