GBI seizes $710,000 in illegal drugs, arrests 4 including Columbus man

A Columbus man is among four suspects the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged in a case involving drugs the agency has valued at $710,000.

The agency said it also seized 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl and 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl in the operation that began with a traffic stop by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found 1.2 pounds of opioid fentanyl in the vehicle occupied by Travarious Mike and Mikaylia Wilcox, the GBI said in a news release.

Photo courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In the ensuing investigation, Tifton police pulled over Lamar Watson of Columbus as he drove away from Mike’s house, the GBI said. Investigators searching Watson’s vehicle found 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, the agency said.

Authorities searching Mike’s house seized five firearms along with suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and crack cocaine, agents said. They said they also arrested Courtney Gear of Tifton, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI listed these charges for the suspects:

Mike, aka “T Mike,” 27, of Tifton, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl.

Wilcox, 24, of Winder, also was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl.

Watson, 37, was charged with one count trafficking methamphetamine.

Gear, 47, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrests resulted from a two-month investigation that ended Aug. 30, the GBI said, and more arrests are expected to be made.