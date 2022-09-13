GBI seizes $710,000 in meth, fentanyl in bust involving known Gangster Disciple member, 3 others

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation carried out a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of $710,0000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The GBI worked with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the bust on Aug. 30, which led to four arrests.

Travarious Mike, 27, of Tifton, and Makylia Wilcox, 24, were both arrested on one count of trafficking fentanyl. Lamar Watson, 27, was arrested on one count of trafficking methamphetamine. The GBI said Watson is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. Courtney Gear, 27, was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators carried out the arrests through a series of traffic stops to and from Mike’s home. They also executed a search warrant on Mike’s home, where they seized five guns and drugs suspected of being methamphetamine, marijuana and crack.

The total amount of drugs seized during the bust includes nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills and the five guns.