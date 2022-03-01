GBI: "there were no live grenades" at Blythe Island home

Mar. 1—A recently deceased explosives and firearms trainer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center left behind a box containing an assortment of grenades and other suspicious items at his home in the 900 block of Blythe Island Drive, according to a Glynn County police report released Monday to The News.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations bomb squad officials arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon and determined the grenade items were inactive, said Stacy Carson, the GBI's Agent in Charge at the Kingsland Office.

The "hollow empty casings" of M67 grenades, flash bang grenades and a "suspicious cylindrical object wrapped in duct tape" all were destroyed, Carson said.

"Per our responding bomb techs, there were no live grenades," Carson told The News. "There were several items that the on-scene bomb techs disposed of out of an abundance of caution."

The incident began Wednesday afternoon when a neighbor of the deceased man was helping the man's widow sort through his personal items in the garage, according to the Glynn County police report. The neighbor took several cardboard boxes from the garage to his residence next door.

While sifting through one box, the man discovered "several grenade type canisters and possible explosives," according to the police report. He left the box on a chair in his backyard and immediately contacted police at 3:30 p.m., the report said

Responding county police officer T. Owens approached the box for a closer look.

"Inside the box I observed four grenades which through my knowledge, training and experience appeared to be either smoke grenades or a flash bang grenade," Owens wrote in his report. "I also observed two hollow empty casings that looked like standard M67 hand grenades."

Additionally, the officer spotted the cylindrical object wrapped in duct tape, the report said.

Patrol officers had the immediate area evacuated and maintained a perimeter as the county police explosives team was notified. County fire-rescue and county Emergency Management Agency officials also responded, as did the GBI bomb squad.

GBI explosives techs ultimately "neutralized" the items without incident.

Before his role as a firearms and explosives instructor at FLETC, the man had been a corrections officer in Kansas, according to the police report.

County police redacted the deceased man's name from the report it released to The News.