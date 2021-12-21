GBI's use of force investigation in stun gun, death of man incident turned over to DA's office

Jermaine Jones, 24, with his daughter, Alanah Jones. After being involved in a struggle with Richmond County Sheriff's deputies and hit with a stun gun, Jones spent a week at the hospital in a coma with multiple head injuries before he died on Oct. 18.

The use of force investigation into four Richmond County deputies, after a stun gun was deployed striking a man who later died at a local hospital, has been turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

GBI Special Agent In Charge Pat Morgan said the investigative file was provided to the DA's office on Friday for review. DA Jared Williams confirmed he had received the file and plans to read it, review the evidence and consult the law.

The investigation began after the Richmond County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into a use of force incident. Investigator Richard Russell and Deputies Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown were all involved in the incident.

According to an incident report, Jermaine Jones was riding in the back of a black SUV north on Highland Avenue on Oct. 11, while his uncle was driving and his father sitting in the passenger seat. Brown observed the SUV with a tinted tag cover obstructing the actual tag.

Brown pulled them over and explained why there were being stopped. While doing so, Russell and members of the crime suppression team arrived, according to the incident report.

Brown asked Jones' uncle if he could search the vehicle. He found a gun inside and Jones ran. Russell deployed his stun gun and struck Jones in the back. According to the report, "a brief struggle" with Jones took place before he was taken into custody.

According to the GBI, multiple deputies stopped him and “there was a struggle between officers and Jones in the attempts to detain him.”

Once handcuffed, he was placed in the back of a patrol car. While being transported to the jail, he suffered a "medial emergency" and transported to AU Medical Center, according to the GBI and the sheriff's office.

Jones, 24, spent a week at the hospital in a coma with multiple head injuries before he died on Oct. 18. It is not known what caused his head injuries. The four deputies were placed on administrative leave on Oct. 15 but were back on duty on Oct. 21.

The GBI stated the investigation remains open.

