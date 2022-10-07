GBPD makes late-night drug bust

Oct. 6—Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark said two people from the Larned area were arrested during a traffic stop in town late Wednesday night, Oct. 5. Levi Nord 28, and Heather Holmes 40, and were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Both Nord and Holmes were booked into Barton County Detention Center at about 2 a.m. on Thursday and was bond set at $50,000 for each of them, according to information provided by Lt. Jason Settle of the GBPD.

A press release from Great Bend Police Department indicates that an officer was watching traffic on 10th Street near MacArthur Road at 10:48 p.m. when the officer observed a traffic violation by a vehicle that was just leaving the area near Finer Mobile Home Park. The vehicle was stopped in the 800 block of Patton Road.

According to the officer on-scene, both Holmes, who was driving, and her passenger Nord exhibited a number of behaviors associated with criminal activity, so the department's K9 Menta was deployed to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle. The dog alerted to the possible presence of narcotics and a subsequent search netted suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated by police and taken into evidence.

Lt. Settle did not disclose the amount of suspected drugs or cash seized, pending the completion of official reports.

This incident is still under investigation by the GBPD. Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department by calling 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County at 620-792-1300. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers may also be made online at p3tips.com.