GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta® (voxelotor) Tablets in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Final 72-Week Analyses of Phase 3 HOPE Study Demonstrate Durable Improvements in Hemoglobin Levels and Significant Improvements in Overall Health Status



Real-World Experience Study Results Consistent with HOPE Study and Show Improved Patient Health Status

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced new data from the 72-week analyses of the Phase 3 HOPE Study of Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). These data, as well as new findings from real-world experience studies of Oxbryta, are being presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

“We are pleased that the longer term, 72-week HOPE Study data are consistent with the previously reported 24-week primary analyses, confirm the durability of effect and justify the sustained use of Oxbryta for treatment of sickle cell disease,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “Since Oxbryta was approved in late 2019, we are also excited by the growing body of real-world evidence that shows similar increases in hemoglobin levels as were observed in the HOPE study and demonstrates that Oxbryta has the potential to significantly improve overall health status for patients with this devastating disease.”

72-Week Analyses of Phase 3 HOPE Study

The analyses of the complete data from the Phase 3 HOPE Study support the long-term use of Oxbryta to reduce anemia and hemolysis, with the potential to mitigate the associated morbidity and mortality of SCD.

An analysis of the 72-week data (Abstract #1716) demonstrated that Oxbryta at 1500 mg resulted in durable improvements in hemoglobin levels and markers of hemolysis over 72 weeks of treatment. A large majority of patients (approximately 90 percent) achieved a Hb improvement of >1 g/dL from baseline at one or more time points during the study as compared to placebo (approximately 25 percent). The study also found:

Significant improvements in markers of hemolysis in indirect bilirubin and reticulocyte percentage.

Consistent with the 24-week data previously reported, treatment with Oxbryta remained well tolerated. The most common side effects reported were headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, arthralgia, rash and pyrexia.

“The underlying cause of sickle cell disease and the root of the devastating, life threatening complications of the disease is hemoglobin polymerization and the resulting anemia and hemolysis,” said Elliott Vichinsky, M.D., director of hematology/oncology at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, Calif. “The longer-term 72-week data presented at ASH this week provide additional support for the chronic use of this novel disease modifying therapy in the treatment of this serious condition.”

Another HOPE Study analysis (Abstract #795) found that higher hemoglobin levels achieved with Oxbryta are associated with a lower incidence of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) over 72 weeks. While the HOPE Study was not designed or powered to show an effect on VOCs, these results suggest the importance of reducing hemolysis and raising hemoglobin in individuals with SCD through inhibition of polymerization. Specifically:



The annualized incidence rates of VOCs were numerically lower in patients receiving Oxbryta 1500 mg (2.4) than placebo (2.8); this numerical difference was greater in patients who had experienced two or more VOCs in the year prior to the study.

Patients with the highest average hemoglobin levels over 72 weeks experienced the fewest VOCs with Oxbryta, with a stepwise reduction in VOC rate as hemoglobin levels increased.

A third analysis from the HOPE Study (Abstract #802) used the Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGI-C) scale, a validated outcomes measure that provides a holistic assessment of the effect of treatment. Results showed that treatment with Oxbryta compared to placebo resulted in a statistically significant higher rating of improved overall patient health status after 72 weeks by the treating physician.

Real-World Experience with Oxbryta

Since its approval in November 2019, Oxbryta has been prescribed to thousands of patients. Analyses from two studies of real-world experience with Oxbryta showed hemoglobin levels increased similarly to what was reported from the HOPE study.

An analysis (Abstract #2627) evaluating Symphony Health claims data from a subset of 1,275 SCD patients ages 12 and older treated with Oxbryta showed statistically significant reductions in annualized transfusion rates and a reduced annual rate of VOC events following the initiation of Oxbryta therapy.

An additional study (Abstract #1723) from a single-center case series showed that both patients and clinicians observed improved health status based on the Patient Global Impression – Improvement (PGI-I) and the Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (CGI-I) scales to examine patient and clinician perception of health status in patients treated with Oxbryta. In addition, while cases of gastrointestinal side effects were reported at a rate of incidence similar to that as the HOPE Study, patients were successfully managed with adjustments to dosing regimens and persisted on treatment.

“After such an extended period with no new treatments for people with SCD, our hope for Oxbryta was that patients would finally have a therapeutic option that could lessen the daily and often invisible burden of this disease,” said Modupe Idowu, M.D., medical director at UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Houston. “I am encouraged by the analysis of CGI-I and PGI-I scores, which demonstrate that both physicians and patients see improvements in overall health with Oxbryta treatment.”

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,1 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,2 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.1 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.1 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.3 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped, and rigid.3-5 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.4-7

About Oxbryta® (voxelotor) Tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes Oxbryta blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. On Nov. 25, 2019, Oxbryta received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.8

As a condition of accelerated approval, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 15 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the European Commission (EC) has designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

GBT plans to seek regulatory approvals to expand the potential use of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old, and to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older in Europe.

Important Safety Information

Oxbryta should not be taken if the patient has had an allergic reaction to voxelotor or any of the ingredients in Oxbryta. See the end of the patient leaflet for a list of the ingredients in Oxbryta.

Oxbryta can cause serious side effects, including serious allergic reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider or get emergency medical help right away if they get rash, hives, shortness of breath or swelling of the face.

Patients receiving exchange transfusions should talk to their health care provider about possible difficulties with the interpretation of certain blood tests when taking Oxbryta.

The most common side effects of Oxbryta include headache, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, nausea, tiredness, rash and fever. These are not all the possible side effects of Oxbryta.

Before taking Oxbryta, patients should tell their health care provider about all medical conditions, including if they have liver problems; if they are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Oxbryta can harm an unborn baby; or if they are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Oxbryta can pass into breastmilk or if it can harm a baby. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment with Oxbryta and for at least two weeks after the last dose.

Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Some medicines may affect how Oxbryta works. Oxbryta may also affect how other medicines work.

Patients are advised to call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Side effects can be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. Side effects can also be reported to Global Blood Therapeutics at 1-833-428-4968 (1-833-GBT-4YOU).

Full Prescribing Information for Oxbryta is available at Oxbryta.com.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601, the company’s next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit https://gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

