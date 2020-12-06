GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – Inclacumab and GBT021601

Two Inclacumab Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials Expected to Begin in First Half of 2021

GBT021601 – Potent Next-Generation Hemoglobin S Polymerization Inhibitor Shown to be Highly Effective in SCD Animal Models

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced new preclinical data on its sickle cell disease (SCD) pipeline therapies – inclacumab, a novel P-selectin inhibitor in development to reduce the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with SCD, and GBT021601, a next-generation hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization inhibitor. These data are being presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

“In pursuit of our mission to transform the treatment of and care for people living with sickle cell disease, our research and development pipeline is targeting multiple pathologies, including vascular occlusion and hemoglobin polymerization,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “We’re very excited about the best-in-class potential of both inclacumab and GBT021601. In 2021, we plan to initiate two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating inclacumab for its ability to reduce the frequency of VOCs and hospital readmissions caused by VOCs. In addition, this is the first time we are presenting data on GBT021601. These preclinical data are very promising, and we look forward to studying the safety and efficacy of this potentially innovative therapy in SCD patients once we enter the clinic as planned in the near future.”

Inclacumab: In Vitro Analysis and Phase 3 Clinical Study Program

In vitro study results (Abstract #1707) demonstrated that inclacumab has the potential to be a best-in-class P-selectin inhibitor for reducing the frequency of VOCs in patients with SCD. When characterized alongside crizanlizumab, an FDA-approved P-selectin inhibitor for treatment of VOCs, inclacumab:

Binds P-selectin at the natural ligand binding site and has an affinity similar to crizanlizumab,

Demonstrated rapid binding kinetics to P-selectin and remained bound for longer, and

Inhibited platelet-leukocyte aggregation to a greater extent than crizanlizumab.



Additionally, prior clinical experience with inclacumab in more than 700 non-SCD participants demonstrated the potential for a substantially longer duration of exposure and near complete inhibition of platelet-leukocyte aggregation over a 12-week period. Taken together, we believe these characteristics will translate into quarterly dosing, improved patient adherence, and the potential to expand use to a broader patient population.

In 2021, GBT plans to initiate two global, randomized, placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating safety and efficacy of inclacumab. These trials are designed to enhance understanding of how P-selectin inhibitors could provide clinical benefit for patients with SCD and reduce overall healthcare utilization. One study is designed to reduce the frequency of VOCs over one year in patients with SCD when treated with inclacumab (30 mg/kg) or placebo every 12 weeks. The second study will evaluate inclacumab based on a primary endpoint of 90-day hospital readmission rates following a VOC hospitalization. Participants in that trial will receive either a single dose of inclacumab (30 mg/kg) or placebo, peri-discharge following a VOC hospitalization. Approximately 50 percent of U.S. SCD patients with least two annual VOC events are re-admitted within 90 days following a VOC hospitalization.1 Initiation of both trials is expected in the first half of 2021.

GBT021601: Preclinical Analysis of Next Generation HbS Polymerization Inhibitor

Preclinical data (Abstract #1704) on GBT021601, a molecule discovered and designed by scientists at GBT, demonstrated its potential as a potent next-generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. GBT021601 has the same mechanism of action as Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, but with the potential for greater efficacy by achieving higher hemoglobin (Hb) occupancy at significantly lower doses. The study showed that GBT021601 normalized Hb levels in Townes sickle cell mice. In addition, in this study GBT021601 was highly effective in:

Reducing hemolysis,

Prolonging red blood cell (RBC) lifespan,

Improving RBC health, and

Potentially improving organ function.

Following treatment with GBT021601, levels of erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that plays a key role in the production of RBCs, did not change – indicating that the observed increase in Hb levels was safe and was not due to hypoxic response.

A Phase 1 clinical study on the safety and tolerability of GBT021601 in SCD patients is expected to begin by mid-2021.

GBT presentations from the ASH Annual Meeting will be available on the GBT website.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,2 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,3 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.2 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.2 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.4 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped, and rigid.4-6 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.5-8

About Oxbryta® (voxelotor) Tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes Oxbryta blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. On Nov. 25, 2019, Oxbryta received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.9

As a condition of accelerated approval, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 15 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the European Commission (EC) has designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

GBT plans to seek regulatory approvals to expand the potential use of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old, and to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older in Europe.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601, the company’s next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit https://gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

