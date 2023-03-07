GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

2
David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

On Tuesday, shares of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) rose as much as 16% following an oral argument hearing in the company's lawsuit against the SEC.

As of Monday, shares of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust traded at a 42% discount to the value of bitcoin held by the Trust, according to data from Yahoo Finance and YCharts. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) falling 1% against GBTC's rally on Tuesday shows this discount narrowed during Tuesday's hearing.

With no ruling for Grayscale's case expected for at least several months the asset manager maintains winning its lawsuit against the SEC is its best path for pulling many of its shareholders back to breakeven.

Such a win could also open the gate for spot bitcoin ETFs to be bought by U.S. retail investors.

Before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington D.C. Circuit on Tuesday, Grayscale delivered oral arguments for its case, calling the SEC's decision to not approve its ETF application the "definition of arbitrary decision making."

Don Verrilli, a former U.S. Solicitor General hired by Grayscale for the lawsuit, noted that on the grounds the bitcoin futures and bitcoin spot markets are fundamentally "like" products, the SEC under current Chair Gary Gensler has been inconsistent in its decision-making.

Citing a "99.9% correlation" between the bitcoin futures and bitcoin spot markets, Verilli said the products are the same.

"The key empirical question is whether fraud and manipulation in the [bitcoin] spot market impacts CME [bitcoin] futures in the same way," Emily True Parise, an attorney for the SEC, told the hearing's panel of three judges. "And ... we don't have conclusive data."

While questioning Parise, Judge Sri Srinivasan suggested no matter where manipulation occurs, "like the night follows the day," both markets would be impacted.

If Grayscale were to be granted approval, federal Judge Neomi Rao asked whether the SEC would, "approve a spot product, or would it go back on its approval of the futures product?" The SEC's attorney said she could not speak to what the Commission would decide.

"But certainly, if you disagree with the Commission's position here... the commission would have to think about the issues anew," the attorney added.

Along with Grayscale, more than a dozen other asset managers have sought bitcoin ETF approval to no avail since 2020 including VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, and ARK Invest.

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration, on February 26, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration, on February 26, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, for many shareholders of the $14 billion Grayscale bitcoin trust, the stakes are also about getting back losses that have emerged from the perpetual discount to NAV, or net asset value. Because GBTC is a closed-end fund, the trust cannot simultaneously create and redeem shares legally without regulatory approval.

If the trust converts to an ETF the discount will immediately disappear, creating an estimated $5.8 billion in value for shareholders.

Grayscale, as well as trust shareholders critical of its sponsorship of the trust, have pointed out there is another way to reduce the discount. The trust can seek approval to only allow redemptions through a Regulation M application. Grayscale has maintained a position that seeking Regulation M approval without first trying to win its lawsuit against the SEC is the best course.

Many shareholders disagree on the asset manager's direction. As recently as Monday, the FTX bankruptcy estate filed a legal complaint against Grayscale for its management of its bitcoin and ethereum trusts.

According to FTX, if Grayscale reduced its sponsor fee from 2% and stopped preventing redemptions, the two trusts would "unlock a combined $9 billion or more for shareholders and a quarter of a billion dollars" for the bankrupt company.

A Bloomberg Intelligence research note from February gave Grayscale a 40% chance of winning the case. The case is Grayscale v. SEC case (22-1142).

David Hollerith is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @DSHollers

Click here for the latest crypto news, updates, values, prices, and more related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, DeFi and NFTs

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • FTX bankruptcy estate says Grayscale owes creditors 'at least $550 million'

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is suing Grayscale Investments through affiliate hedge fund Alameda Research as a way to maximize its return to creditors, it said in a Monday press release.

  • Largest Bitcoin Fund Soars as Judges Raise Hope for Investor Payday

    Judges sounded skeptical of the SEC's arguments for barring the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust from becoming an ETF.

  • Grayscale’s bitcoin trust shares jump 9% after ETF hearing

    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC’s share price rallied almost 9% Tuesday, after a panel of judges appeared to be skeptical to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's arguments during an appeals court hearing, as Grayscale continues its push to convert GBTC into an exchange-traded fund.

  • Altria May Sell Anheuser-Busch Stake After Juul Deal

    Altria Group could use proceeds from the sale of its $11 billion interest in Anheuser-Busch, the top global beer maker, for stock buybacks.

  • Not All Silvergate Stock Is Equal. A Way to Play the Distressed Crypto Bank.

    Holders of preferred shares will be in a better position than common stockholders if the troubled crypto bank gets liquidated. It's a risky play.

  • US stocks slip ahead of Fed chief Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill

    The Federal Reserve chairman will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to talk about monetary policy.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees 20% Downside for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says he still sees some 20% downside on some of the big technology and meme stocks, without specifying which ones. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’

  • TikTok ban: Senators to introduce legislation to shut down social app

    Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD) are set to introduce a bill that would ban TikTok.

  • Grayscale’s GBTC shares soar more than 10% after judges show skepticism of SEC’s denial of Bitcoin ETF

    The pivotal court case could determine the financial future of Digital Currency Group.

  • Judges Express Skepticism of SEC Arguments in Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Hearing

    A panel of judges appeared skeptical of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) arguments during an appeals court hearing in Grayscale's ongoing bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The company went to court Tuesday to argue the SEC's denial of its ETF application was "arbitrary," telling the panel of judges that Grayscale is "asking to be regulated" by the SEC through its conversion of GBTC to an ETF.

  • Adani Group Founders Prepay $902 Million Share-backed Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family prepaid $902 million worth of borrowings backed by shares as the ports-to-power conglomerate seeks to pare all share-backed loans by March end to allay investor fears.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Depos

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Scoop Up Before the Next Bull Market

    Oil prices experienced an explosive run-up early last year. West Texas Intermediate was recently selling in the high $70s. Investors can cash in on that potential bull market run in oil prices by scooping up shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).

  • Judges Scrutinize SEC Over Denial of Grayscale Bitcoin ETF

    The company’s lawsuit against the SEC reached a pivotal moment as judges questioned the agency’s decision-making.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Fell 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) struggled in February as its share price dropped 11.9% for the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The major market indexes were all down in February as the S&P 500 fell 2.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1% for the month. In February, the catalyst for Annaly Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), was its fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • Tell Us More About Gas-Stove Risks, US Consumer Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US consumer watchdog agency wants to know more about hazards associated with the use of natural gas stoves, two months after one of its commissioners sparked outrage by floating the possibility of a ban.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Depos

  • Disney World fan favorite Dole Whip, which used to only be available in the parks, is coming to a grocery store near you

    Bring a little magic home starting later this year.

  • Starbucks' Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee

    Howard Schultz has agreed to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is examining Starbucks' actions amid an ongoing unionization campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday that Schultz has agreed to testify before the committee on March 29. Sanders had been asking Schultz to testify for several weeks, but Schultz had previously refused, saying the company's chief public affairs officer would be better equipped to discuss the company's labor record.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Oil stocks impacted on weaker-than-expected Chinese import, export data

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how oil and energy are performing amid weaker-than-expected Asia demand.