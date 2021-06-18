GC police investigating homicide

Jun. 17—GROVE CITY — Grove City police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon at a downtown business.

Police were called at 2:39 p.m. to Superior Bedding, 129 S. Broad St., for a medical emergency involving a 53-year-old man.

According to a news release issued by police Chief Dean Osborne, while the man received emergency medical care, police discovered a deceased woman at the location.

The Mercer County Coroner's Office ruled the woman's death a homicide. The coroner's investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police have yet to release the names of the man and woman.