GCHQ’s first female director praises ‘diverse’ agency

Anne Keast-Butler - GCHQ

The first female director of GCHQ has praised the agency’s “diverse” team years after her predecessor said there were not enough employees from different backgrounds.

Anne Keast-Butler said she is “delighted” to be taking the reins from Sir Jeremy Fleming next month to become the security agency’s 17th leader since its inception more than 100 years ago.

The married mother-of-three, who studied maths at Oxford University, is already one of the country’s most senior intelligence officers, who as the deputy director of MI5 helped oversee the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Her appointment was heralded as “momentous” and “important” for female representation and leaves MI6 as the only major UK security agency yet to have a woman in charge.

The daughter of an eye surgeon and a nurse, Ms Keast-Butler has worked in national security for 30 years, and said the government intelligence service’s mission is “as inspiring today as when it was founded”.

The civil servant said: “I know I am again joining a world-class team of people from diverse backgrounds with a broad range of skills, who share a singular focus on making our country safer, more secure and more prosperous.

“I am passionate about continuing to ensure that GCHQ is an organisation where everyone can perform to their very best.”

Ms Keast-Butler, who grew up in Cambridge, also thanked Sir Jeremy for his “vision and dedication ... during his tenure, and the ways in which GCHQ has transformed under his leadership.”

She added: “I look forward to building on this in the months and years to come. I can’t wait to get started.”

‘She is the ideal candidate’

Security insiders said Ms Keast-Butler’s immediate priorities will be to tackle malign influence and activity from Russia and China.

Sir Jeremy, who held the same position at MI5 before he was appointed GCHQ chief in 2017, said: “Anne’s appointment is fantastic news for the organisation. I have worked with Anne for decades and think she is a brilliant choice with deep experience of intelligence and security in today’s technology-driven world.”

Story continues

Before holding senior security service roles at MI5, Ms Keast-Butler spent two years on secondment to GCHQ as head of counter-terrorism and serious organised crime, and also worked in Whitehall over the last decade, during which time she helped launch the National Cyber Security Programme.

Announcing the appointment, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, praised Ms Keast-Butler’s “impressive track record at the heart of the UK’s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers”.

He added: “She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe.”

Ciaran Martin, former director of the National Cyber Security Centre, a division of GCHQ, said Ms Keast-Butler’s appointment is an “important moment”.

He told The Telegraph that she is “a career intelligence officer of the highest quality” and “nobody looking at her CV would think it’s anything other than hugely well deserved.”

He added: “Only bits of her career are publicly known, but she’s worked the full range of threats.”

Previous ‘alpha male’ culture

The announcement comes just three years after her predecessor, who was paid up to £175,000, said the agency is “not nearly diverse enough”.

Of the highest-paid staff at the agency, men outnumber women three to one, according to the most recent gender pay report.

Anna Brailsford, chief executive of Code First Girls, a provider of free coding courses for women, said: “This is a momentous moment for women’s representation.”

Sir Tim Barrow, the National Security Adviser, said Ms Keast-Butler was an “exceptional candidate in a talented field” and thanked Sir Jeremy for his service, adding: “Jeremy’s insights and analysis have been hugely valuable through one of the most demanding periods of our recent history.”

MI5 appointed its first woman, Stella Rimington, as director-general in 1992 followed by Eliza Manningham-Buller a decade later. Mrs Rimington wrote in her memoir that the closest women ever got to agents in the early days of her career was tidying the safe houses.

A 2015 MPs report highlighted an “alpha male” management culture across the intelligence services and a “permafrost” of middle managers with a “very traditional male mentality and outlook”.

Attempting to hire more women, MI6 reportedly targeted female university graduates and posted an advert for intelligence officers on Mumsnet.

In 2017, women at GCHQ started an “everyday sexism project” at the agency to call out misogyny at work.