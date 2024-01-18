GCHQ reveals genesis of Bletchley Park’s first codebreaker that kick-started modern computers

GCHQ has revealed the early idea for an “entirely different machine” which became the first Bletchley Park code-breaking computer.

To celebrate Thursday’s 80th anniversary of Colossus, the code-breaking machine used at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, the intelligence and spy agency has released a selection of previously secret images shedding new light on the genesis and workings of the computer.

One such image features a letter tracking the progress of work to decipher communications between senior Nazis.

The letter, sent by Dr Max Newman, a mathematician working on cryptology at Bletchley Park during the early 1940s, includes an idea by Tommy Flowers, a code-breaker and engineer working under him.

Addressed to Dr Edward Travis, director of the Government Code and Cypher School, the name given to GCHQ until 1946, he writes: “Flowers of the P.O. has produced a suggestion for an entirely different machine.”

Another part of the letter reveals the high-level communications the “different machine” was intercepting, including, “rather alarming German instructions”.

Mr Flowers’ “suggestion” would go on to become Colossus, a machine which many believe was the first electronic digital computer ever made.

Jacqui Garrad, museum director at the National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park, poses with Colossus - Jack Taylor/Getty

It was so secret that many of the experts working on it at the time had no idea what they were building until it was installed at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes.

Once there, only a small group of people knew about the work being done with Colossus.

Although planning for the D-Day landings was well under way by the time Colossus was introduced, it was one of the machines that helped produce the intelligence that Hitler had been successfully convinced that the Allies would be launching the invasion from Pas de Calais and not Normandy.

Bill Marshall, a former GCHQ engineer who worked on Colossus for a year during the 1960s, said he believed he would be dealing with telegrams for a government department.

“I was told very little about the machine I was working on – what the machine was actually doing was not for me to know,” he said. “My job was to repair it as necessary, using just a few circuit diagrams and no detailed user handbook.”

He added: “I’m very proud to have been involved with Colossus even in just a small way, and we should all be proud of what was achieved in the name of national safety and security.”

Thousands of cables and valves were used to make Colossus

After the Second World War, the engineers and code-breakers who worked on Colossus were sworn to secrecy for almost six decades.

Eight out of the 10 machines were destroyed and Mr Flowers was ordered to hand over all documentation on the build to GCHQ.

However, the secrecy was partly because the technology was so effective and still being used by GCHQ until the early 1960s.

Other never-before-seen materials released on Thursday include images of members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service working on Colossus, blueprints of its inner workings and an audio clip capturing a rebuild of the machine.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, said: “Technological innovation has always been at the centre of our work here at GCHQ and Colossus is a perfect example of how our staff keep us at the forefront of new technology – even when we can’t talk about it.

“The creativity, ingenuity and dedication shown by Tommy Flowers and his team to keep the country safe were as crucial to GCHQ then as today. I’m thrilled to be celebrating the 80th anniversary of this computer and honouring those who worked on it.”