GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Greg Maffei -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Courtnee, and good afternoon to all of you. Today, speaking on the call, we will also have GCI Liberty's newly appointed Principal Financial Officer Brian Wendling, we'll also have GCI's, CFO Pete Pounds.

During the Q&A, members of the team will also be available to answer questions related to Liberty Broadband. So let me start with GCI Liberty and look at the GCI Q2 results, continue to operate in a challenging difficult economic and regulatory environment.

Team has made -- somebody out there, there is a getting a feedback here. So if you could mute whoever has got that feedback has been great. Team has made strategic changes in order to focus on driving value to the core Alaska business and they continue to grow consumer data revenue and improved wireless and video projects -- products. They announced an exciting partnership with Erickson to bring 5G to Anchorage by the end of 2020.

I'll turn now to LendingTree, looking at second quarter results. It had strong revenue growth, but experienced margin pressure in the mortgage and personal loans businesses. There are some encouraging signs in the mortgage business and they returned to mortgage growth on a sequential basis.

They are responding to challenges by shifting investments forward to take advantage of favorable revenue trends and gain market share, and their exchange in near-term pressures on margins for improved competitive positioning in the long-term.

And finally over Liberty Broadband chart looking at Charter second quarter continues to perform well and realize the benefits of the well executed integration of Time Warner and Bright House. Customer relationships grew by over $1 million. And we ended the quarter with 0.5 million spectrum mobile lines and ahead of most analysts forecasts.

EBITDA growth and declining capital intensity led to a 50% growth in cable free cash flow and they repurchased $1 billion of stock in the quarter.

So with that, let me turn it over to Brian Wendling to discuss the financials.

Brian Wendling -- Principal Financial Officer

Thanks, Greg. At quarter end, GCI Liberty had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $423 million, which includes $76 million of cash at GCI. The value of the public equity securities at GCI Liberty as of today's close was $7.4 billion, which includes our $2 billion interest in Charter, $4.3 billion interest in Liberty Broadband and $1 billion interest in LendingTree.