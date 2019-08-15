Is GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIB.A) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIB.A) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for GCI Liberty

What Is GCI Liberty's Debt?

As you can see below, GCI Liberty had US$3.15b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$422.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.73b.

NasdaqGS:GLIB.A Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

A Look At GCI Liberty's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GCI Liberty had liabilities of US$1.08b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.07b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$422.9m in cash and US$175.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.55b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$6.13b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on GCI Liberty's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GCI Liberty can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year GCI Liberty managed to grow its revenue by 185%, to US$880m. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

Caveat Emptor

Even though GCI Liberty managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$81m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$73m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. For riskier companies like GCI Liberty I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.