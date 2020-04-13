GCM Grosvenor Closes its Second Co-Investment Fund

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset manager, announced today that it completed the final close for its Co-Investment Opportunities Fund II with approximately $540 million in committed capital.

Co-Investment Opportunities Fund II targets buyout co-investments alongside private equity sponsors, with a focus on the middle-market. The fund pursues opportunities sourced from our approximately 300 middle-market buyout fund commitments. The fund leverages the transaction expertise of our 44 global private equity professionals. The firm's broader co-investment practice has made more than 150 co-investments to date and raised more than $4.1 billion for the strategy over the past two years.

"We believe properly constructed co-invest programs benefit investors' private equity portfolios by providing complementary exposures, j-curve mitigation, and return enhancement from fee efficiency," said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor's President. "Our 17-year track record in co-investing, flexible investment platform, and deep relationships with top-tier sponsors enable us to source broadly and be selective in our investments."

Investors in Co-Investment Opportunities Fund II include public, corporate, and Taft-Hartley pension plans, financial institutions, and family offices based in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative investment firm with $57 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class opportunistic investments. The firm has specialized in alternatives since 1971 and is dedicated to unlocking value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals from diverse backgrounds serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

