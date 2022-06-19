GCM Mining's (TSE:GCM) Dividend Will Be CA$0.015

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.015 per share on the 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. GCM Mining's stock price has reduced by 35% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

GCM Mining's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, GCM Mining was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 26%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

GCM Mining Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.045 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.14. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 76% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.4% per year. While EPS growth is quite low, GCM Mining has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for GCM Mining that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

