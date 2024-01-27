GCMS honor Bennett family with alumni award

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Illinois lawmakers, both from the Bennett family, one now departed, were honored at a Ford County basketball game.

‘Such a force’: Remembering late Champaign state senator Scott Bennett a year after his death

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School celebrated former alumni and former state senator Tom Bennett, a 1974 graduate of then Gibson City High School.

And his nephew, the late state senator Scott Bennett, a 1995 graduate of GCMS. The school commemorated both former senators with the distinguished alumni award.

“I was not expecting this,” Tom said. “It was very nice, we’re very grateful to receive this award. It means a lot coming from our hometown.”

Scott died unexpectedly on Dec. 9th 2022 after complications from a brain tumor. Tom said his nephew was always thinking of others around him—even at a young age.

“He loved the community, he loved talking to people,” Tom said. “He grew up here. He understood a lot of things in the community and the people that were there. So, this would mean a lot to him and his family.”

People who barely knew Scott also felt his larger-than-life presence. Principal Kyle Bielfeldt was a freshman when Bennett was a senior at Gibson City High and said his personality was infectious.

“Scott was very charismatic,” Bielfeldt said. “He was very personable with everybody. He didn’t know a stranger. That’s how a lot of people will remember him.”

Pritzker, other state leaders, recognize late Sen. Scott Bennett in Danville

Despite numerous recognitions, accolades and bills named after Tom’s nephew, he said this alumni award from their alma mater holds a special place in their family’s hearts.

“This is special because this is home,” he said. “And also that we’re doing together and receiving the award at the same time. It means a lot.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.