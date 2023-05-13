GCPD Chief, 2 officers reprimanded for improper body cavity search

May 13—A roadside body cavity search conducted after a police chase prompted by a shoplifting incident in Glynn County has netted formal reprimands for Interim Police Chief O'Neal Jackson and two Glynn County police officers.

Jackson and Sgt. Justin Floyd received formal written reprimands for violating the police department's physical body cavity search policy.

Officer Barbara Shirley received a verbal reprimand.

All three said they were unaware of the details of the body cavity search policy that says no such searches shall be conducted without the written approval of the watch commander and only when a search warrant has been issued. The policy also says that only a physician may conduct the search and that only people of the same sex be present when the search is conducted.

None of those criteria were met when Shirley, at the direction of Floyd and under the supervision of Jackson, performed a body cavity search on Feb. 14 to attempt to remove 14 grams of methamphetamine from the genital area of a woman who was stopped after a chase on suspicion of shoplifting from Academy Sports, an investigative report from the police department's Office of Professional Standards said.

The investigation was conducted by Officer Brandon Gregory, the report said.

The officers on the scene said in interviews that they were concerned for the woman's safety because they did not know if the meth, which the woman told officers was hidden inside her, was in a package or not, the report said. Emergency medical personnel on the scene said that meth inside a person's genitals, especially a large amount, could be life- threatening.

Shirley was called to the scene by Floyd to conduct the search after learning that the meth could be life-threatening, the report said.

The woman was complaining of a burning sensation in her genital region and had had what appeared to be a medical episode, the report said.

After Shirley arrived, she asked how to perform the cavity search and was told by EMS and Officer Russell Dinkins to "go deep and scoop," the report said. Those statements were made in close proximity to Jackson, the report said.

Jackson then accompanied Shirley and the suspect to the opposite side of the car away from the view of others so that Shirley could conduct the search, the report said.

After two searches, Shirley found no drugs while on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

It is unclear whether further searches after leaving the scene found any drugs.

"Sergeant Floyd wanted to make it clear he was the one that made the decision for the cavity search to be conducted and if it was wrong it was because of him," the report said.

Jackson said in the report that he thought Shirley was going to observe the woman as she removed the drugs herself. He is also seen on body camera footage asking Shirley, "Do you want to give it a shot," the report said.

"Chief Jackson stated he was not aware of the agency's policy pertaining to body cavity searches the date of the incident, but knew traditionally these type of searches should only be conducted by medical personnel," the report said.

A memo sent to County Manager Bill Fallon March 27 by Assistant County Manager John Gentry recommended that all three should receive minor discipline for the incident.

Signed documentation provided to The News of a verbal warning for Shirley is dated May 3. Written reprimands provided to The News that were given to Floyd and Jackson were signed by both on April 27.

Shirley has worked for the GCPD since May 9, 2022. Jackson started with the police department Nov. 7, 2022. Floyd started with the police department June 1, 2015.

All three reprimands are for being negligent in their violation of county police policies.

The incident could have been avoided with better education on the policies, Gentry said in the memo.

"The incident could have been avoided if the GCPD personnel were thoroughly versed and understood their written policy," he wrote. "Acting Chief Jackson should have directed the immediate transport of the suspect to the hospital as the Glynn County Fire and Rescue was on scene for nearly 9-10 minutes before the body cavity search was initiated. As the Acting Chief and senior officer on the ground, it was his responsibility to know GCPD policy and make the immediate call to send the suspect to the hospital."

Although Jackson did not direct Shirley to conduct the search, he concurred with it by assisting Shirley in it, Gentry wrote.

Gentry's recommendation was for minor discipline because they had not signed anything saying that they had read and understood the policy, which was implemented in January 2022.

"GCPD lacked a thorough process for implementing policy changes and ensuring all officers read, understand, and acknowledge policy change," Gentry wrote. "GCPD further lacks a true onboarding process that fully trains and informs new officers on GCPD policies."

He noted, however, that starting in January 2023, Jackson had initiated a process to ensure staff had reviewed all policies.

A press release from Glynn County on Friday afternoon said that Public Safety Director Scott Ebner considered the circumstances a judgment call by the officers on scene and that they acted in good faith to safeguard a suspect's life.

"We recognize this situation called for officer's discretion and judgment in a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation," Ebner said. "We also recognize the decisions made by the officers did not reflect the current department policy and procedure regarding body cavity searches. Policy and procedures should always be reviewed to ensure the safety of our officers and the general public and we are doing so as part of our administrative investigation."

Ebner also noted that the suspects in the shoplifting case are still facing criminal charges.

Ebner started in his position with Glynn County the same week Gentry's memo with recommendations was sent to Fallon.