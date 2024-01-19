GCS Board of Finance officers approved

Jan. 19—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community Schools recently held 2024's first Board of Finance meeting and approved Superintendent Tom Hunter's recommendations of Mark Bower as president and Christy Norton as secretary of the board for the year.

Immediately following the Board of Finance meeting, the GCS regular Board of Education meeting was held. Previous meeting minutes and vouchers were approved.

Appointments were approved as follows: Stephanie Kress as local Board Council and Kroger, Gradis and Regis as Labor Council for the board.

Additional appointments included Madison Potts as Greensburg Elementary School temprary special ed teacher, Heather Howard as Greensburg High School Assistant Musical Director, Ashley Zachary as GES temporary special ed teacher, Macey Radcliff as GES temporary kindergarten teacher, Risa Jones and Courtney Acton as GES cafeteria employees and Colton Williams as substitute PE/health teacher at GHS.

A leave of absence was approved for Morgan Schutte from the Greensburg Jr. High School and Kaylee Davis's resignation from the GES cafeteria was approved.

A total of $142,335 in donations were accepted.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Greensburg central office.

