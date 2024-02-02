GCS Pirate Preschool awarded Level 3 quality rating

Feb. 2—Greensburg Community School Corporation's Pirate Preschool program has achieved a Level 3 rating in Paths to Quality by the State of Indiana.

Paths to Quality is Indiana's quality rating and improvement system for childcare programs. It is a consistent set of standards to help parents identify licensed family child care centers, licensed family child care homes, and unlicensed registered ministries that have met state requirements for health and safety.

"Being a Level 3 Paths to Quality provider is a great step to show our program's commitment to quality child care," Superintendent Tom Hunter said. "We strive to provide dynamic, engaging education in our Pirate Preschool program that helps all students lead more successful academic careers here at Greensburg."

Paths to Quality is a voluntary statewide system created to improve the quality of child care and early education for children. It gives all families a tool to find the best quality program for their needs and supports and recognizes providers on a four-level rating system.

