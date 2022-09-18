GCSO investigates employee over August incident

Sep. 17—EPHRATA — A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated after GCSO deputies responded to an incident at his home in early August, according to a GCSO statement issued Friday.

According to the statement, on Aug. 6 at around 11:30 p.m., GCSO deputies responded to a call in the 10000 block of Dodson Road NW, south of Ephrata. The call was in response to reports of an altercation involving the GCSO employee and a separate incident not involving the deputy wherein a teen was accused of sexual misconduct with another minor.

No allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the GCSO staff member.

After determining that all the parties were safe, no one was in immediate danger and no arrest was warranted, GCSO requested the Ephrata Police Department conduct both of the resulting investigations, the statement said.

The GCSO employee's name and status with the agency was not disclosed in the release, nor were any details about either incident.

EPD Chief Kurt Adkinson told the Columbia Basin Herald he would not comment on the incident.

Because EPD's investigation is now complete, and submitted to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's office, GCSO said it has asked an outside investigator to determine whether or not the GCSO employee violated any policies or procedures during the incident.

"Because this is a personnel matter and to protect the integrity of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office cannot comment further about this matter at this time," the statement said.

