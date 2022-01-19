GCSO responds to two possible drive-by shootings

Jan. 19—The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to two possible drive-by shootings in Moses Lake on Sunday and Tuesday morning, both in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop Northeast, near the intersection with Doolittle Drive, according to GCSO Lt. Ricardo Char.

"We don't know exactly if they were (drive-by shootings)," Char said. "The deputies had located footprints in the snow."

During the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Char said there were no injuries reported. However, a vehicle was struck by at least one round and the house was hit, as well. Deputies found five shell casings at the scene, so at least five shots were fired, but there may have been more, as searching through the snow complicated the investigation.

"One of the bullets almost struck a child sleeping in bed," Char said, regarding the first shooting.

The second shooting at the same location occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A third party reported the shooting, Char said, and deputies were able to find two empty shell casings in the snow.

"Nobody was injured and no victims, so those (casings from both shootings) were all sent to the crime lab for tracing," Char said.

The Moses Lake Police Department assisted GCSO deputies with the Tuesday morning shooting.

