GCSO: Rush Springs shooting suspect at large

Sep. 8—A suspect who fired shots in a Rush Springs home is still at large, according to the Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

Micheal Glenn Pearson, Jr., 41, and his father got into an altercation on Wednesday night. Pearson fired a shot in the air and fled, GCSO Undersheriff Gary Boggess, said.

GSCSO Deputies responded to the scene at near Highway 17 and County Street 2800 at about 6:30 p.m. A manhunt was initiated in the heavily wooded area, some of which was impossible to walk through, Boggess said.

GCSO used drones with night vision and thermal capabilities but did not locate Pearson. The search was called off around 10 p.m., Boggess said.

As of Thursday morning, GCSO expect to obtain a search warrant and dispatch a task force team in the area.

The gun Pearson fired was not found at the home. It is possible Pearson is armed. Pearson has a criminal history with domestic violence and drug charges, according to Boggess.

Anyone with information about Pearson's whereabouts should call 911.