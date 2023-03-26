GCSO Seeks info on man in custody

Mar. 25—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information the public might have about a man arrested near Coulee City on Thursday on suspicion of child rape.

According to a GCSO statement released Friday, GCSO deputies arrested Tyrone Thomas Trexler, 52, of Coulee City, on March 23 on two counts of child rape and one count of unlawful imprisonment for an assault of a 6-year-old girl alleged to have occurred near Trexler's previous home in the Moses Lake.

Trexler is currently being held in the Grant County Jail, the statement said. Because of the nature of the case, the GCSO would not give any details about the investigation.

However, the GCSO statement also said Trexler owns chiropractic clinics in Wilbur and Coulee City, though there is no evidence the assault took place in either clinic.

The GCSO is asking anyone with information about Trexler to contact MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 22GS14497.