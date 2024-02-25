GDC 109 to 120
Apple’s newest iPad mini is on sale for $120 off. You can get the 256GB version of the 6th-generation iPad mini for $529 — a record low. If that’s more storage than you need, the 64GB model has dropped to $400.
ThermoWorks' Thermapen One instant-read meat thermometer is on sale for $79, which is $30 off the MSRP of $109. This handy thermometer is a must-have barbecue tool.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
We even spotted an Isaac Mizrahi puffer coat for nearly 50% off and a Dooney & Bourke crossbody for just $178.
Snap up these snuggly favorites and experience the slip-ons shoppers say are 'way more comfortable' than those ... other pairs.
In 2023, Jumia revised its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance thrice: $100 million to $120 million in Q1; $90 million to $100 million in Q2; and $80 million to $90 million in Q3, aiming for a 57% to 61% year-over-year reduction if met. It ended the year with $58.2 million in adjusted EBITDA loss, marking a 68% decrease from 2022, and Q4 concluded with less than $1 million in adjusted losses, a 99% decrease. Jumia’s operating loss decreased by 90% to $4 million that quarter and by 64% to $73 million for the entire year, leading to an improved liquidity position, closing the year with $121 million according to its Q4 2023 and full-year financials.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime next season.
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
Just like clockwork, Pennylane is raising another €40 million ($43 million at today’s exchange rate). This new funding round comes after the accounting startup raised €4 million in 2020, €15 million in 2021, another €15 million in 2021 again, €50 million in 2022 and €30 million in 2023. Overall, it means that 120,000 small and medium companies rely on Pennylane for their accounting needs in France.
ElevenLabs, an AI startup that offers voice cloning services with its tools, has banned the user that created an audio deepfake of Joe Biden used in an attempt to disrupt the elections, according to Bloomberg.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
Walmart is conducting a stock split for the first time in nearly 25 years. Here's what investors should know before they trade shares.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
Most Americans aged 50 to 75 flunked a retirement income literacy quiz that tested their knowledge about inflation, investments, long-term care, Medicare, and Social Security.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast analyzing the new approved format for the College Football Playoff, which will have five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids.
The White Sox are trying to leave Guaranteed Rate Field and threatening to move if they don't receive enough public money.