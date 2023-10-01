GDC: Inmate murders correctional officer at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. - A Smith State prisoner is facing more time after attacking another inmate and killing an officer.

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, 42, was reportedly escorting two inmates from the dining hall at the prison on Sunday when one, identified as Layton Lester, assaulted him from behind with a homemade weapon.

Officials say the other inmate, Marko Willingham, tried to step in and help Officer Clark. That's when Lester attacked him too, sending them both to the hospital.

The inmate who tried to help is still recovering. Clark, who had only just begun working at the state prison in April, was pronounced dead.

"The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends," said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months."

Lester has been charged in both assaults and the resulting death of Clark. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he was being held at the prison for various crimes, including murder.