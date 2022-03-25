GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GDI Integrated Facility Services' (TSE:GDI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GDI Integrated Facility Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CA$75m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$357m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 5.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GDI Integrated Facility Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GDI Integrated Facility Services.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from GDI Integrated Facility Services. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 105%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that GDI Integrated Facility Services can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 209% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if GDI Integrated Facility Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for GDI Integrated Facility Services you'll probably want to know about.

While GDI Integrated Facility Services isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

