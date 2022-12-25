GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022

GDS Holdings Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.93, expectations were $-2.57.

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call . I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Laura.

Laura Chen: Hello, everyone. Welcome to the third quarter 2022 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. The company's results were issued via Newswire Services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we will refer to during this conference call can be viewed and downloaded from our IR Web site at investorsgdsservices.com. Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance; Mr. Dan Newman, GDS CFO, will then review the financial and operating results; Ms. Jamie Khoo, our COO, is also available to answer questions. Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's perspective as filed with the US SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. Please also note that GDS earnings press release and this conference call, includes discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. GDS press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to GDS Founder, Chairman and CEO, William Huang.

Story continues

Please go ahead, William.

IT Support Specialist, software

christina-wocintechchat-com-FVgECvTjlBQ-unsplash

William Huang: Thank you. Hello, everyone. This is William. Thank you for joining us on today's call. I'm pleased to report another quarter of solid result. We grew revenue by 15% and adjusted EBITDA by 11%, demonstrating that our business is resilient and defensive. In a current uncertain environment, we are managing GDS with the following priorities. In China, we are focused on delivering the backlog, keeping CapEx down to what is essential and being selective about new business. Outside of China, we are stepping up our international expansion and it has been proven to be a winning strategy with the groundbreaking order secured during the quarter. While we are holding tight in China, and waiting for recovery, we have created a second growth engine.

At the same time, we are our financial position by monetizing assets in China and raising private equity for our international business. Overall, we remain very confident of our strategic position. We are on the right path to achieve our goals. While demand in China is slowing slower during the current period, there are still significant new business opportunities. Large internet companies are growing. They are building out their own IT platforms and deploying in new locations. They often favored large sites around the Tier 1 markets. If the customer is strategic and their demand matched our resource inventory, we will go after the new business. A good example is the 9-megawatt order, which we won in the third quarter from a tax driven retail platform.

It is for our Tianjin data center, which is partly in service and partly under construction. We won another 20-megawatt order from a different customer in the current quarter, which fits the same pattern. Outside of China, we are building up our market presence during the quarter. We received a letter of award from a Chinese internet customer for 64-megawatt deployment at Nusajaya Tech Park Johor. It is a clear proof-of-concept for our Singapore Johor Batam strategy. It lays a stronger foundation for our continued expansion in Southeast Asia. Due to the first 9 months of this year, our new book -- bookings totally -- totaled 61,000 square meters, including 28,000 square meters from international business. We will definitely exceed our 70,000 square meters target for the whole.

The new commitment mix this year is around 60% large internet, 20% financial institution and 20% cloud customers. The profile our customer -- our new business in terms of the markets and the customer segments is very different from even 1 or 2 years ago. This shows how we have been able to evolve our strategy to capture growth. Our backlog totaled 258,000 square meters, out of which 122,000 square meter related to data centers, which are already in service. We have reviewed our backlog with customers. Their commitments are solid. The underlying capacity is scarce resource in key locations, and the customers will need for their future expansion. Our backlog is mainly spread across 10 cloud and large internet customers. A couple of them have asked us to move-in period for 2 years to 3 years, which we will agree.

On the other hand, we see that some of the large internet orders which we have won more recently have shorten -- shorter moving period than the normal 2 years schedule. Hence, the moving rates could pick up over the midterm as the market recovers and this new contracts kicking. We expect to have one churn event from the backlog of around 3,000 square meters, or 1.2% of the total backlog. The customer has agreed to pay us a substantial termination fee. We are managing our capacity expansion in sync with move-in. As a result, we have brought the utilization rate back up over 70%. Over the -- our installed base is very solid. Over the past 5 years, our treasury has averaged just over 0.5% per quarter, which is substantially lower than the global benchmarks.

Over the next couple of quarters, we will have one customer churning around 17,000 square meters of area utilized. The customer is a large internet company has increased enormously in the past few years. This has led them to reconfigure their overall IT architecture. I'm pleased to say that around half the churn capacity will come back to us after a few quarters as the customer deploy -- deploys at other GDS sites. In fact, over time, there's a good chance that the customers new deployments with us will grow much bigger than the churn. Turning to the Slide 9. In the first 9 months of this year, we brought 23,000 square meters of capacity into service in the last quarter of 2022, to bring another 5,000 square meters into service. Compared with our original plan for this year, we have pushed back nearly 59,000 square meters of completions into -- in year two FY '23 and beyond.

This will help us to materially CapEx, which Dan will explain later. Over the past 20 years, we have built GDS into the leading developer and operator of high-performance data center -- centers in China and the top five player globally. Our unique platform and multinational cloud and the Internet companies to seamlessly deployed their IT infrastructure in all of China's Tier 1 markets. In recent years, our whole market customers have accelerated their expansion into a high growth market overseas. They are asking for our support exciting opportunity to expand our platform beyond mainland China. by strong demand from existing customers. So with enhanced focus, we have set up a new international holding company as a vehicle for all our assets and operations outside of mainland China.

It is headquartered in Singapore, and over the next couple of years, it will have its own dedicated management. We believe that we can rapidly grow GDS international into leading platform for leveraging our business to relationships and the scale economics. GDS International has the potential to become a major valued driver for our shareholders. Two of the world's largest data center markets on our doorstep in Hong Kong and Singapore. Therefore -- it therefore makes sense for us to focus initially on building up our presence in and around these regional . We entered Hong Kong market many years ago, leveraging third-party data center capacity to serve mainly financial institution customers. In recent years, the demand profile in Hong Kong has changed with hyperscale driving the majority of growth.

New purpose-built data centers are required to fulfill this demand. We initiated our path for self-development in Hong Kong in 2018. We selected West Kowloon as the best location to serve both enterprise and hyperscale customers, and acquired our first brownfield sites for redevelopment at Hong Kong 1. With Dan's three other projects in close proximity to Hong Kong 1, creating a virtual campus with multiyear supply pipeline. This is a highly beneficial for customers, as it enables them to land and expand in the same location and operated with optimal efficiency. It is a unique proposition in Hong Kong. We have already sold-out Hong Kong 1 to leading China cloud, global cloud and FSI customers, demonstrating our competitive edge. Singapore ranks in the top five data center markets globally.

See also 15 Stocks That Members of Congress Own and 10 Best Water Stocks To Buy Now.

It was also one of the fastest growing. However, in 2019, the Singapore government temporarily paused new data center approvals due to the purchase of resources and embarks in fact our review. When we were considering our strategy for Southeast Asia, we feel that's the biggest opportunity and the right place to start was by adjusting to spill over demand from Singapore. This situation is very familiar to us from our development in China's Tier 1 markets. We moved early and decisively to secure land and power for hyperscale development at the diverse site in close proximity to Singapore. As a result, we are well ahead of other players executing the Singapore-Johor-Batam strategy. On the Johor side, in Malaysia, we locked up a sufficient resource for 280 megawatts of development at Nusajaya Tech Park.

We have the landmark 64-megawatt customer win, which I already spoke about, and a strong sales pipeline. On the Batam side in Indonesia, we locked up the 58 megawatt for future development. We have already received sales MOU from a potential end customer, and expected order to come in the next couple of quarters. We aim to submit an application for Singapore project approval in the near future and are also evaluating opportunities in other Asia capital cities to future expand our footprint in the region. Like I mentioned earlier, we have grown GDS into the leading platform in China by building up continuous supply in Tier 1 markets and focusing on strategic customers. This is exactly what we are doing with our international business. With resource secured and some great customer wins, we are on the right track to achieve our vision.

We have been through difficult periods in the past. The challenges that we are experiencing now are for the short-term. While the data center industry is for the long term, during this time of uncertainty, we continue to build up our position by expanding our customer base and enhancing our market presence, both in China and outside of China. We remain very confident about our future. Now, I will now pass on to Dan for financial and operating review. Thank you.

Dan Newman: Thank you, William. Following on Slide 17, where we strip out the contribution from equipment sales and the effect of FX changes. In 3Q '22, our service revenue grew by 2.8%, and underlying adjusted EBITDA grew by 1% quarter-on-quarter. Our underlying adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% compared to 46% in the previous quarter. Turning to Slide 18, service revenue growth is driven mainly by delivery of the committed backlog. Net additional area utilized during 3Q '22 was 14,184 square meters, around 5,300 square meters was in Tier 1 markets, and the remaining 8,800 square meters was from BOT projects. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect move-in to be a few thousand square meters lower as a result of the first part of the churn which William mentioned.

Monthly service revenue per square meter was RMB2,237 compared to RMB2,265 the previous quarter. The decrease is mainly due to dilution from move-in at BOT projects. For FY '22 as a whole, we still expect MSR to decline by around 5% year-on-year. Turning to Slide 19, our underlying adjusted gross profit margin was slightly down on the prior quarter at 50.7%. And our adjusted EBITDA margin was just under 1 percentage point lower at 45.1%. In 3Q '22, utility cost was 31.6% of service revenue, compared with 30% in 2Q '22 and 28.8% in 3Q '21. Turning to Slide 20. 2022 is a transition year in terms of bringing down our CapEx in mainland China on the one hand, and increasing investment overseas on the other hand. Our organic CapEx in mainland China will be around RMB6 billion for FY '22, which is a few billion lower than in the past couple of years.

We expect a further significant drop in mainland China organic CapEx next year. To 4Q '22, we will have no more material acquisition consideration outstanding. With the landmark business win in Johor, we are accelerating our CapEx, as the contract is for delivery next year. Accordingly, we expect international CapEx of RMB2 billion this year, rising to RMB4 billion next year. Looking at our financing position on Slide 21. At the end of 3Q '22, we have RMB9.1 billion or US$1.3 billion of cash on our balance sheet. And our net debt to last quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio was 7.6x on a consolidated basis. Our effective interest rate dropped to 4.4%. To make it more clear, I would like to lay out a preliminary view of our FY '23 investment and funding plans, starting with uses of funds in mainland China.

We expect organic CapEx next year to be around RMB3.5 billion, down from RMB6 billion this year. We are able to bring it down to this level, because we already have substantial capacity in service to support move-in. Furthermore, the cost to complete all the capacity in service and under construction in mainland China is only RMB7.1 billion. And, as William described, we are pushing back project completions over several years. Scheduled debt repayment for Mainland China will amount to around RMB2 billion, some of which we will refinance as we always do. Our preliminary assessment of total uses for Mainland China in FY '23 is therefore around RMB5.5 billion excluding refinancing. Turning to sources for mainland China, we expect to have positive operating cash flow of over RMB1 billion.

In addition, we expect to draw down around RMB2.1 billion of new project debt representing 60% of incremental CapEx. We have RMB9.1 billion available for drawdown under committed project finance facilities in mainland China. To supplement our sources, we are pursuing an asset monetization strategy. We are developing several structures with different partners. So far, we have signed the subscription agreement with a sovereign wealth fund for the offshore China data center fund, which is still subject to execution of other agreements, regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of various conditions. We have also signed a detailed term sheet with a well-known industrial property company for the sale and partial lease back of one of our properties.

Taken together, we expect to generate around RMB3 billion of cash proceeds from the first asset injection into the fund and the sale and leaseback. Thereafter, we have the option of doing more through these and other structures. In aggregate, we expect our total sources for Mainland China in FY '23 to amount to over RMB6 billion, which would be sufficient to cover our total uses. With selective asset monetization, we can fully fund the growth of our business in mainland China until it becomes self-financing after 2 or 3 years. Turning to international. As I mentioned previously, we expect total CapEx for international in FY '23 of RMB4 billion, or US$550 million. We expect to finance 60% of this, say RMB2.4 billion or US$340 million with project debt, and the facilities are already in place.

For the balance, we plan to raise private equity, so that GDS International is separately capitalized. We recently started talking to potential investors about this opportunity. As you can imagine, there's a lot of interest in partnering with GDS, one of the world's leading data center companies in its international expansion in a high growth region. We plan to raise sufficient private equity to fully capitalize GDS International's current business plan in one or more funding rounds. With this approach, we can grow the international business ambitiously without further capital injections from GDS Holdings. Over the next few years, we believe that the combination of asset monetization in mainland China and external capital raised international can meet our funding requirements in a consistent and well-structured way.

At the end of this year, we expect our cash position to be around RMB7.5 billion, or US$1.1 billion. This is sufficient to cover all short-term debt at GDS Holdings level, including the CB which is puttable in 2Q '23. We have no long-term debt outstanding at GDS Holdings level, which is repayable until 2027 at the earliest. Turning to Slide 22. We reconfirm that our revised guidance for FY '22 revenue and adjusted EBITDA and the original guidance for FY '22 CapEx remain unchanged. We would now like to open the call to questions. Operator, please.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.