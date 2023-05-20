GE Aerospace opens new manufacturing site in Beavercreek

GE Aerospace held a ribbon cutting at its newest site in Beavercreek on Friday.

It was held at the 4200 block of Research Boulevard and is dedicated to engine component manufacturing for civil, military, aviation, and aero-derivative applications.

The facility is 280,000 square feet and optimizes operations from eight locations into one campus, the company said.

“We are very excited to begin this new chapter in the same community that we have had a longstanding relationship with for decades,” said Brian Debruin, site leader of the facility. “The decision to co-locate to this state-of-the-art facility will bring our team closer together, simplifying our operation and helping us better serve our customers.”

Approximately 400 hourly and salaried employees will be located at the new site by the end of the year.

“The City of Beavercreek is honored that GE Aerospace recognized our city as the home of its newest facility,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said. “GE Aerospace is known for its innovations in aviation, space, defense, and oil and gas. We are glad they decided to stay close with their consolidation efforts and found such a favorable location within the city. GE will be an asset to the Beavercreek community, and we welcome them and all of their employees to our great city.”

Photo contributed from GE Aerospace








