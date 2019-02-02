GE's Latest Move Just Made Its Stock More Appealing

General Electric (NYSE: GE) management just made a quiet move that will possibly presage more drastic action in reducing the company's debt load and improving its creditworthiness. Specifically, GE modified the terms of its merger agreement with Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) in order to raise more cash for the company, but it also reduced the amount of Wabtec GE shareholders will own. Nonetheless, the modification is good news for investors, and here's why.

What happened

The change to the original merger agreement can be seen in the table below. GE shareholders are now getting a much smaller share, and Wabtec shareholders are getting a slightly larger share than originally agreed upon.

GE's stake is currently valued at $3.4 billion, and it will be sold over time. Further, "With the increase in GE's stake in Wabtec, and increased proceeds as we sell down this stake, this transaction will further strengthen our balance sheet and support our de-leveraging plan," according to GE CEO Larry Culp.

Entity/Group Modified Terms Original Terms GE shareholders Receives 24.3% of shares in new Wabtec Receives 40.2% of shares in new Wabtec GE company Receives 24.9% of shares in new Wabtec and $2.9 billion in cash Receives 9.9% of shares in new Wabtec and $2.9 billion in cash Wabtec shareholders Retains 50.8% of shares in new Wabtec Retains 49.9% of shares in new Wabtec

Why the deal makes sense

Obviously, some GE shareholders will not be happy about the deal, but there three key reasons why it's a good move for them.

First, it raises the possibility that Culp will take similar -- but far more monetarily significant -- action with the healthcare spinoff. As previously discussed, Culp has already hinted that he might monetize up to 49.9% of GE Healthcare rather than the 19.9% that former CEO John Flannery planned to do. A conservative estimate for GE Healthcare puts it at around $42 billion, which suggests GE could monetize around $21 billion from the IPO, based on the 49.9% share.

Second, the Wabtec modification and a potential healthcare modification are relatively stress-free ways to raise cash in order to help GE pay the $26 billion in debt it has maturing by 2020. It doesn't involve a fire sale of assets on the cheap, nor does it dilute GE shareholders' equity in the way that an equity raise would.

Third, it's easy to look at it as a deal favoring GE bondholders over GE shareholders, but the reality is that if the bond markets don't have confidence in GE's debt reduction plans, then the company's stock price will suffer as the burden of debt grows with raising GE bond yields.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that Flannery's plan did nothing for the share price even as the bulls at the time got excited about a sum of the parts analysis, including the Wabtec and healthcare stakes for GE shareholders.

Why Flannery's plan won't work

To understand the need for Culp to reassure the market, it's useful to go back to Flannery's plan to reduce GE's industrial net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio to less than 2.5 times in 2020 from around 3.5 times in 2018. A net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times or below is typically seen as suitable for investment-grade debt for industrial manufacturers

In a nutshell, Flannery planned to reduce industrial net debt by $25 billion from $50 billion (using a variety of potential sources that management claimed would add up to around $60 billion) and increase EBITDA to a level commensurate with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times -- an EBITDA figure of around $10 billion is implied by GE's figures.