GE To Combine GECAS Business With AerCap – Report

General Electric is nearing a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Notably, General Electric’s (GE) GECAS business is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies.

Per the Bloomberg report, a deal between the two companies is anticipated to be announced today. Bloomberg said that the Wall Street Journal was the first to report the discussion and estimates the transaction to be worth over $30 billion. (See General Electric stock analysis on TipRanks)

Earlier this year, the company reported mixed 4Q results. Adjusted EPS of $0.08 missed the Street’s estimates by a penny. However, revenues of $21.9 billion came in ahead of the analysts’ estimates.

On March 3, UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier raised the stock’s price target to $15 (10.3% upside potential) from $14 and reiterated a Buy rating. In a note to investors, Mittermaier stated that rising interest rates and the recently passed COVID-relief bill are making him more bullish on the stock. While an increase in interest rate would reduce its future pension payment obligations, the new COVID-relief bill would push GE’s Pension Plan further into the future.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 9 Buys and 6 Holds. The average analyst price target of $12.93 implies downside potential of about 4.9% to current levels. Shares have gained around 34.9% over the past year.

  • GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap: WSJ

    Details of how the deal would be structured was not immediately known, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the WSJ said. The unit, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, or GECAS, is one of the world's biggest jet-leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing Co and Airbus SE . GE said the company doesn't comment on rumor or speculation, while AerCap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • GE Nears Deal With AerCap to Create Behemoth Aircraft Lessor

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. is nearing an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, said people familiar with the matter, in a potential deal that would join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers in a market roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.A transaction may be announced as soon as Monday, said one of the people, who both asked not to be named discussing the matter. The deal is expected to have a value of more than $30 billion, said the Wall Street Journal, which reported the talks earlier Sunday. Between them, GE Capital Aviation Services, or Gecas, and AerCap have almost 3,000 aircraft owned, managed or on order.A combination would speed GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s push to streamline the U.S. industrial icon after an epic corporate meltdown. While terms of the potential agreement with AerCap are unclear, a sale of Gecas could garner GE about $25 billion, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report in 2019. Last year, GE completed the sale of its bio-pharmaceutical business to Culp’s former employer, Danaher Corp., for $21.4 billion.A deal could be a “win-win situation” for both the companies and the airline industry, said Mark Martin, founder of Dubai-based Martin Consulting LLC, which advises the aviation industry. “Clearly GE and AerCap see renewed interest for engine refinance and engine leasing. This is being done in the backdrop of a post-Covid recovery. The industry has to rebuild itself so in a way this is also uniquely positioned with softening the blow on airlines,” he said. GE declined to comment, and AerCap representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours on Sunday.Aviation PainAerCap, based in Dublin and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has a market value of $6.6 billion. The shares advanced 11% this year through March 5 after a 26% drop last year. GE has jumped 26% this year following a 3.2% decline in 2020.The pandemic has hammered the aviation industry and pushed airlines around the world to cancel new jetliner orders, push back delivery dates and defer lease payments. But a combination would be likely to receive scrutiny from antitrust authorities, other regulators and business partners, given the weight of the two companies in global aircraft finance.For GE, a tie-up would extend a shift away from the company’s longtime business model of using its powerful leasing platform to generate sales of commercial aircraft powered by the company’s jet engines. GE’s finance arm has been significantly pared back since it nearly crippled the company during the 2008 financial crisis.“The old world where you needed a leasing a company to support your manufacturing is gone,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson said. “For AerCap, this could be something that’s too good to refuse.”Culp has been shedding assets in recent years as part of his broader turnaround effort at GE after a collapse that wiped out a total of more than $200 billion in market value during 2017 and 2018. Under his leadership, the Gecas portfolio has been left in something akin to “caretaker status,” Ferguson said.Asset SalesIn 2019, GE agreed to sell an aircraft-financing business for $3.6 billion to Apollo Global Management and Athene Holding Ltd. as the ailing manufacturer slimmed down its once-vast lending arm. The same year, Culp sped up a plan to sell off GE’s stake in oilfield-services provider Baker Hughes in a push to refocus GE’s once-sprawling industrial businesses.The asset sales have raised critical cash that GE has used to repay its bloated debt load, one of Culp’s top priorities in his turnaround drive. The company has cut some $30 billion in debt since 2019, including $16 billion last year. GE had total borrowings of about $75 billion at the end of 2020.A deal with Gecas would likely elevate the profile of Aengus “Gus” Kelly, AerCap’s hard-charging CEO. He emerged on the global stage in 2014 with AerCap’s $7.6 billion acquisition of leasing pioneer ILFC from American International Group. By pooling assets, the new entity may be able to access the capital markets more cheaply than Gecas could acting under GE’s corporate umbrella, Ferguson said.Gecas had about $35.9 billion in assets at the end of last year, with about 1,650 aircraft owned, serviced or on order. AerCap, with assets of $42 billion, owned 939 aircraft and managed 105, according to a regulatory filing. It also had 286 planes on order, including jet models such as the Airbus SE A320neo and Boeing Co. 737 Max.Gecas CEO Greg Conlon said at the Airline Economics conference in January that the company was looking at mergers and acquisitions and portfolio purchases, and that he saw opportunities in cargo aircraft and engine leasing. Kelly spoke at the same conference and said fewer airline customers were seeking deferrals.(Adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

