GE HealthCare expects 5%-7% organic revenue growth in 2023 on strong demand

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison
·1 min read

(Reuters) -GE HealthCare Technologies Inc expects organic revenue growth for 2023 to be in the range of 5% to 7% on robust customer demand, the company said on Tuesday, even as inflation remains a concern.

"We are seeing the supply chain environment continue to improve with demand for our products and services growing in 2023," Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said in a statement.

The company - which supplies X-ray and ultrasound machines, among others - is also witnessing an increase in the fulfillment of older orders and improved pricing, which in turn are expected to boost the medical device maker's financials.

GE HealthCare expects its adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15% to 15.5%, an expansion of 50-100 basis points from 2022.

The revenue growth forecast is in line with the company's medium-term target of mid-single-digit organic revenue increase that it gave last month.

The company made its Nasdaq debut last week after completing its spin-off from conglomerate General Electric Co.

GE HealthCare had garnered about $18.3 billion in revenue last year, according to preliminary data, with a 7% organic growth.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's "Spare"

    After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday. “I’m excited just to hear about Prince Harry’s life from Prince Harry,” said Sarah Nakana, a surveyor who bought the book at London’s Victoria station. In the ghostwritten memoir Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his disputes with brother Prince William and frustration at the role of royal “spare” in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne.

  • On day two of Mexico Summit, Biden to talk Ukraine-Russia war, clean energy with Canada

    President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss clean energy and Ukraine. A trilateral meeting with Mexico expected Tuesday.

  • Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection with missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

    The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • GE HealthCare, in first deal after spinoff, set to buy French company

    MARKET PULSE GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) late Monday said it has agreed to buy French tomography company IMACTIS for an undisclosed amount. IMACTIS’s system is designed to increase the procedure’s accuracy while helping reduce procedure time and radiation doses for patients and doctors, GE HealthCare said.

  • 4 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You Bought On the Dip

    Here are four stocks I think investors will be thanking themselves later for buying now. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is the leader in booking vacation rentals and experiences for travelers. With revenue expected to grow by 12.2% in 2023, this valuation will only get cheaper as long as Airbnb responsibly grows its expenses.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them

    In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that it would be sending around 12 million tax refunds to Americans. When the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021, one of the key provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill involved excluding some unemployment benefits from taxation.