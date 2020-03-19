GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

March 19 (Reuters) - General Electric's healthcare unit said on Thursday it was increasing the number of shifts and the manufacturing lines to produce ventilators around the clock, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's healthcare unit also said it was hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand.

GE did not disclose how many additional ventilators it expected to produce. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)