GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

March 19 (Reuters) - General Electric's healthcare unit said on Thursday it was increasing the number of shifts and the manufacturing lines to produce ventilators around the clock, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's healthcare unit also said it was hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand.

GE did not disclose how many additional ventilators it expected to produce. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

  • 'I'm married to an Asian': Kellyanne Conway responds to criticism of a White House official reportedly calling the coronavirus the 'Kung-flu'
    Business Insider

    'I'm married to an Asian': Kellyanne Conway responds to criticism of a White House official reportedly calling the coronavirus the 'Kung-flu'

    Leah Millis/Reuters White House counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism over the White House's conflating the novel coronavirus with China by saying "I'm married to an Asian." Conway's husband, attorney and Trump critic George Conway, is of Filipino descent on his mother's side. Conway made the remark in response to reporters questioning Trump's use of the term "China virus" and an unidentified White House official calling the virus "the Kung-flu" in front of an Asian-American reporter.

  • Embattled Netanyahu Makes a Coronavirus Power Grab
    The Daily Beast

    Embattled Netanyahu Makes a Coronavirus Power Grab

    Using the coronavirus crisis as cover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a power grab unprecedented in Israeli history, and the example may be relevant to other countries as the crisis grows. His government effectively shut down the Israeli judiciary in the dead of night last Sunday when Justice Minister Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu confidant, decreed that the court system would operate at a reduced capacity, as it would in a state of emergency, which has not yet been declared nationwide. The first consequence of Ohana's move was to postpone by two months Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges, which had been scheduled to open on March 17.

  • Woman who flew from U.S. to China for coronavirus test faces criminal charges
    LA Times

    Woman who flew from U.S. to China for coronavirus test faces criminal charges

    A woman who flew last week from Massachusetts to Los Angeles — then to Beijing, where she tested positive for coronavirus — is under investigation on allegations of concealing her symptoms and putting fellow travelers at risk of infection. The woman took fever-reducing medication before boarding a plane and lied to flight attendants, according to Beijing's disease control center and an Air China representative, who held a news conference on Monday. The woman, who was hospitalized and is receiving treatment, is under investigation for the crime of "impeding prevention of infectious diseases."

  • Editorial: Coronavirus makes jails and prisons potential death traps. That puts us all in danger
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Editorial: Coronavirus makes jails and prisons potential death traps. That puts us all in danger

    Despite the worldwide consensus on the best measures people can take to protect themselves from the coronavirus, there are more than 2 million people in the United States who cannot practice social distancing, are prohibited from using or even possessing hand sanitizer and who cannot wash their hands without permission. As inmates in local jails and state and federal prisons, they are virtually defenseless against the virus. In jails especially — where quarters are cramped, inmate turnover is high, and thousands of people are admitted each day — it is only a matter of time before an infected person who does not yet show symptoms enters one of these locked institutions.

  • Nearly half of U.S. coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, CDC reports
    The Week

    Nearly half of U.S. coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, CDC reports

    Older Americans are still at greater risk of death from the new COVID-19 coronavirus, but 38 percent of the U.S. patients known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 were between age 20 and 54, and nearly half of those admitted to the intensive care unit were adults under 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The report looked at 508 of the first 2,449 coronavirus patients in the U.S. The high rate of hospitalization for younger adults matches the statistics reported from France and Italy. The report showed that adults of all ages are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus — of the 2,449 patients examined, 6 percent were 85 and older, 25 percent were 65 to 84, 29 percent were 20 to 44, and 5 percent were 19 and younger, the CDC said.

  • Reuters

    Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus

    Nigeria will from Friday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, its Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said. All countries on the list have more than 1,000 cases, and include the United States, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, it said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "We urge the public to restrict all non-essential travel to these countries," it said, adding that the government was temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

  • Coronavirus travel restrictions lead to a new record for world's longest flight in distance
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus travel restrictions lead to a new record for world's longest flight in distance

    The new coronavirus travel restrictions had an unexpected byproduct, leading to a new record for the world's longest flight in terms of distance traveled. According to CNN and The Points Guy, Air Tahiti Nui, a small long-haul carrier based in the French Polynesia, is the newest titled holder thanks to a one-off nonstop flight from Papeete to Paris on Sunday. The outlets report the Air Tahiti Nui flight usually stops in Los Angeles in both directions to refuel and pick up passengers, but opted to skip the stop due to the United States' recently announced travel restrictions.

  • US mortgages dip as virus hits, February homebuilding solid
    AFP

    US mortgages dip as virus hits, February homebuilding solid

    Fewer Americans filed for home loans last week as the coronavirus hit, according to industry data released Wednesday, in the latest disruption caused by the pandemic that's transformed the US economy. That could have implications for a US housing market that was steaming hot before the virus hit, with government data for February showed homebuilding continued at a solid pace, sharply higher than a year ago. Mortgage applications for the week ending on March 13 fell by 8.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, compared to the week earlier, while refinancing decreased 10 percent, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • Chicago area's top prosecutor wins the Democratic nomination
    Yahoo News Video

    Chicago area's top prosecutor wins the Democratic nomination

    Kim Foxx, the Chicago area's top prosecutor, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday against three challengers who zeroed in on her handling of the Jussie Smollett criminal case.

  • As the coronavirus spreads, Catholics are turning to online spiritual practices, from masses live-streamed from the Vatican to a $110 wearable 'eRosary'
    Business Insider

    As the coronavirus spreads, Catholics are turning to online spiritual practices, from masses live-streamed from the Vatican to a $110 wearable 'eRosary'

    Click to Pray The Vatican launched a smart, wearable eRosary in October, Engadget reported. The rosary connects to an app on iPhone or Android devices via Bluetooth, and the app takes you through the steps to pray the rosary. The Vatican has also started live-streaming the pope's daily mass "to be close to all those who are suffering from the current coronavirus epidemic."

  • Mnuchin Proposes $500 Billion in Checks Based on Income, Family Size
    Bloomberg

    Mnuchin Proposes $500 Billion in Checks Based on Income, Family Size

    Government payments would arrive on April 6 and May 18, in equal value, based on the an outline of the White House's coronavirus stimulus plan obtained by Bloomberg News. “Payment amounts would be fixed and tiered based on income level and family size,” the Treasury department wrote in the proposal. President Donald Trump said the details of the payments are still under discussion.

  • Hawley Calls for ‘Full, International Investigation’ into China’s Coronavirus Coverup
    National Review

    Hawley Calls for ‘Full, International Investigation’ into China’s Coronavirus Coverup

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) on Wednesday warned the Chinese Communist Party that it would have “to pay” for its attempts to coverup the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, and called for a “full, international investigation” to get to the bottom of the situation. “There needs to be a full, international investigation of #China Communist Party's actions that helped turn #coronavirus #COVID19 into a global pandemic,” Hawley tweeted Wednesday morning.

  • Remains of 9-Year-old Florida Girl Found After Years-Long Search
    The Daily Beast

    Remains of 9-Year-old Florida Girl Found After Years-Long Search

    After four years and “hundreds of hours” spent searching for missing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, Florida authorities announced this week that they have found the little girl's remains—and her accused killer may now face the death penalty. The Lee County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Beast a team of surveyors working in a wooded area in Osceola County found Alvarez's body on Thursday, about 140 miles from her Fort Myers home, where she vanished in the middle of the night in May 2016. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

  • 'People Are Dying Left and Right.' Inside Iran's Struggle to Contain Its Coronavirus Outbreak
    Time

    'People Are Dying Left and Right.' Inside Iran's Struggle to Contain Its Coronavirus Outbreak

    In interviews with TIME, staff on the front lines of the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East painted a bleak picture of a healthcare system in the throes of a crisis that threatens to overwhelm its capacity. While experts point to critical errors in Iran's early handling of the highly infectious virus, its experience now — in terms of the high impact on healthcare systems and frontline workers — is already finding echoes around the world. “My uncle, who is a doctor, called me in tears from his hospital saying that he can't cope anymore,” a laboratory scientist working at one of five public hospitals in Qom, told TIME by phone on March 14.

  • The Best Gifts Like a Smart Coffee Machine for Mom on Mother’s Day
    Popular Mechanics

    The Best Gifts Like a Smart Coffee Machine for Mom on Mother’s Day

    Set up and install one of these home products for a mom in your life. From Popular Mechanics

  • Thousands of Muslim pilgrims brave coronavirus to gather in Indonesia
    Reuters

    Thousands of Muslim pilgrims brave coronavirus to gather in Indonesia

    JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections. Organisers and regional officials said the event in the world's fourth most populous nation had begun, although the regional police chief said he was making a last ditch-effort to persuade organisers to call it off. "We are more afraid of God," one of the organisers, Mustari Bahranuddin, told Reuters, when asked about the risk of participants spreading the virus at the event in Gowa in Indonesia's province of South Sulawesi.

  • Venice canals clear as city tourist-free under coronavirus
    AFP

    Venice canals clear as city tourist-free under coronavirus

    The city of Venice is enjoying crystal clear waters in its world-famous canals due to a lack of debris from tourists and near-zero boat traffic under Italy's ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The clear waters are a tiny bright spot in the beleaguered but beautiful city, whose economy has been virtually wiped out since tourists fled the area beginning last month, spooked by the spread of coronavirus in the country's north. Images of the welcome change were first posted on a Facebook group "Venezia Pulita (Clean Venice)," with residents sharing photos of tiny fish swimming in usually opaque waters, or cormorant, egrets and other birds enjoying the lack of boat traffic in the city's canals.

  • 'Dark moment': Delta, United, JetBlue slash more flights as coronavirus crisis deepens
    USA TODAY

    'Dark moment': Delta, United, JetBlue slash more flights as coronavirus crisis deepens

    Delta now plans to cut 70% of its flights, up from an already-historic 40% reduction announced on Friday as the airline's March revenue takes a $2 billion hit from a plunge in bookings. "As we draw down our operation, I know how painful it is to essentially hit the 'pause button' on so many things that are core to what we do for our customers and our mission to connect the world,'' he said. "But what will never stop is the spirit of the Delta people, which is shining through brighter than ever even in this dark moment.

  • Duncan Hunter, an early Trump supporter who vaped in a Congressional hearing, gets 11 months in prison
    Business Insider

    Duncan Hunter, an early Trump supporter who vaped in a Congressional hearing, gets 11 months in prison

    Former Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony conspiracy charge in December. Hunter, an early Trump supporter who rose to prominence in Washington for shenanigans such as vaping during a congressional hearing, was found guilty of conspiring with his wife to shuttle more than $150,000 of campaign money for personal use. The couple reportedly relied on campaign funds for years to cover expenses from dental bills and fast food to private school tuition and vacations, according to the San Diego Tribune.

  • Coronavirus: You'll have to file taxes by April 15, but White House will delay payments
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: You'll have to file taxes by April 15, but White House will delay payments

    The White House is giving Americans an extra 90 days to pay their tax bills as the coronavirus outbreak affects every aspect of routine life -- but the April 15 filing deadline still stands. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the announcement Tuesday as he and Donald Trump laid out the administration's latest steps to stifle the spread of the virus and guard against what many experts are warning will be a massive economic slowdown fueled by decreased consumer spending and millions of lost jobs. Mr Mnuchin urged Americans to still file their taxes by the usual mid-April date so they receive any returns in a timely manner.

  • COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.
    The Week

    COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.

    The U.S. and South Korea both confirmed their first cases of new coronavirus on Jan. 21. South Korea's epidemic seems to have already peaked, while the U.S. is girding for public health, financial, and social crises. The key to South Korea's relative success is testing, and South Korea's aggressive testing regime — "South Korea as of Tuesday was testing up to 20,000 patients a day, more than half the total of U.S. patients who have been tested since the outbreak began," The Wall Street Journal notes — was not an accident.

  • Videos showing Miami Beach arrests of black spring breakers slammed as racist by NAACP
    NBC News

    Videos showing Miami Beach arrests of black spring breakers slammed as racist by NAACP

    The Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP is calling for the removal of the Miami Beach police chief and city manager in response to videos showing police interactions with black spring breakers last week. In one of the viral videos, a Miami Beach police officer appears to grab a young woman by the throat after she falls onto the street following a collision with him. The NAACP maintains that the collision was accidental, but police told The Miami Herald that the woman interfered on purpose.

  • COVID-19 Is the Chinese Government’s Curse upon the World
    National Review

    COVID-19 Is the Chinese Government’s Curse upon the World

    The World Health Organization and other sensitive souls have instructed us to stop referring to the new strain of coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” flu because of the racist connotations. Somewhat weirdly, for example, we often name diseases after the people who “discover” them — Hodgkin's disease after Thomas Hodgkin, Parkinson's disease after James Parkinson, and so on. The latter was, until very recently, widely referred to as the “Spanish flu,” a virus that killed around 675,000 Americans and tens of millions of others around the world in the early 1900s.

  • Bernie Sanders staffers speak out after another trio of losses
    Yahoo News Video

    Bernie Sanders staffers speak out after another trio of losses

    With three losses on Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders's chances of winning the Democratic presidential nomination became even slimmer.

  • Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin
    Reuters

    Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying all Kremlin staff involved in his events schedule were undergoing mandatory testing for the virus. Russia has recorded 147 cases of coronavirus so far and the authorities have temporarily barred foreigners from entering the country in an effort to prevent it spreading further. "Everything needed to protect the president from viruses and other illnesses is being done around the clock," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.