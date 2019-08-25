GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now

General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second-quarter earnings report showed clear signs that the long-suffering conglomerate is starting to stabilize its business under the leadership of new CEO Larry Culp. Adjusted earnings per share came in roughly flat year over year at $0.17, and GE raised its full-year outlook for revenue growth, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow.

Investors should have found this news comforting. However, GE stock has plunged more than 20% since the earnings report, over worries about the grounding of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and -- most significantly -- a recent report alleging accounting fraud at GE.

There isn't much factual basis for these concerns. But for now, they at least seem plausible, since GE is in the midst of a major restructuring. By this time next year, it should be clear to all that General Electric is on the road back to health.

The balance sheet is skeptics' biggest concern

Bulls and bears alike recognize that GE has massive liabilities. As of June 30, the company reported borrowings of $105.8 billion, $32.7 billion of pension and other related liabilities, and $38.1 billion of annuity and insurance liabilities. The real question is whether General Electric has the resources to pay those liabilities now and in the future.

The big claim in a report released earlier this month by serial whistleblower Harry Markopolos and his associates was that GE needs to contribute $18.5 billion to its insurance reserves, above and beyond its current plans. Credit rating agency Fitch recently raised similar concerns, although the company, some Wall Street analysts, and the regulator that oversees GE's insurance operations all retorted that the critics have a poor understanding of GE's insurance unit.

However, this dispute wouldn't be very significant without the company's broader balance sheet issues. GE is still a very large company, and an $18.5 billion bill normally wouldn't be a life-or-death matter. After all, GE's aviation and healthcare segments posted a combined operating profit of more than $10 billion last year and are growing steadily.

GE's aviation and healthcare units generate tons of cash. Image source: General Electric.