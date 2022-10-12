GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is $160 off during Amazon's pre-Black Friday October Prime Day 2022

The GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is $150 off for October Prime Day

The GE Opal Nugget Ice Marker is on sale for 28% off its original price.

From its quick and quiet process to a yield of three pounds at a time, this ice maker hits all the sweet spots.

October Prime Day is finally here, running today, October 11, through tomorrow, October 12—and we at Reviewed are spotting great early Black Friday deals. For one, the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker that we've tested (and loved!) is $160 off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

Ice can make all the difference in how refreshing a drink tastes and looks—but not all ice is up to snuff. Luckily, we found the best early Black Friday deal on GE's Opal Nugget Ice Maker and it's down to $419 during Amazon's October Prime Day 2022, which is a savings of $160, or 28% off the regular price.

The Opal is one of our favorite ice makers and this updated version is even better than previous models with its quick and quiet ice-making and excellent smart features. By compressing flakes of ice rather than delivering solid blocks, this ice maker produces crunchy ice nuggets that have an increased surface area to cool drinks even faster. This ice machine has the ability to produce three pounds of ice at a time and up to 24 pounds a day—that's a lot of ice.

The only downside? This upgraded version of the Opal is expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is sweetening the pot for the Prime Early Access Sale 2022 by reducing its price by a cool $160. Be sure to order your Opal Nugget Ice Maker before the deal ends.

Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $419 at Amazon (Save $160)

