GE Plans $450M Investment To Ramp Up Manufacturing In US

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) revealed on Thursday its plan to invest more than $450 million in its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. in 2023.

  • GE intends to purchase cutting-edge equipment and make upgrades for a strong future. The company also plans to hire more than 1,700 employees for open external positions with GE Aerospace and its energy businesses (GE Vernova).

  • GE Aerospace expects to invest more than $335 million across its U.S. facilities, and GE Vernova anticipates investing upwards of $117 million in its U.S. energy facilities.

  • "These investments will ensure our employees and facilities are ready to support U.S. energy independence and sustainability goals, while positioning the company for long-term stability and success," commented GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik.

  • Also Read: Analyst Initiates Coverage of GE Healthcare, Says' Path To Greatness Well-Paved'

  • The company stated that the continued investment would help its aerospace and energy businesses as they move toward launching two independent industry leaders, allowing each company to drive deeper operational focus, financial flexibility, and continued innovation.

  • Price Action: GE shares are trading down 0.43% at $85.35 on the last check Friday.

  • Photo Via Company

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article GE Plans $450M Investment To Ramp Up Manufacturing In US originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • GE plans to invest over $450 million to upgrade U.S. manufacturing in 2023

    GE, which completed the spin-off of its healthcare unit in January, has plans to spin off its energy businesses, including renewables, into a separate company next year. GE Aerospace expects to invest more than $335 million across its U.S. facilities, while the energy unit, GE Vernova, anticipates investing upwards of $117 million.

  • Ford Stock Pops, Volkswagen Jumps On Signs Of Easing Headwinds

    Automakers continue to signal easing chip and supply disruptions. Ford stock popped. The auto giant said it will increase production on strong demand.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Warns Against Landmark Move by Biden

    The legendary investor says the Student Loan Relief program will have "terrible consequences" for America.

  • Marvell’s downbeat guidance wasn’t a big surprise — but these factors were

    Marvell's latest bout of downbeat guidance didn't necessarily come as a shock, but the company's cautious commentary on a second-half recovery might have.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • FTX Has ‘Massive Shortfall’ in Assets, Say Bankruptcy Lawyers

    So far, $2.2 billion in assets have been identified in the wallets of accounts associated with FTX.com, of which only $694 million are in the most liquid assets.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Salesforce Update Was One ‘for the Ages.’ Activists Might Need a New Target.

    Analysts argue that Salesforce's results should "defang" activist campaigns for change at the software company. The stock soars.