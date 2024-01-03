The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker brings BBQ inside for $1,000

After an Indiegogo campaign that amassed over $800,000 in funding, GE Appliances is bringing its indoor smoker to consumers nationwide in the US. Originally dubbed the Arden as a project of GE Appliance's "maker space and micro factory" FirstBuild, the appliance is now known as the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. While the design has been updated to a degree, the basic idea remains the same: a larger countertop device that brings the ability to smoke foods inside the kitchen without setting off the fire alarm in your house or apartment.

With an appliance the size of a compact mini fridge, the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker uses so-called Active Smoke Filtration technology that employs a "catalyst system" to create wood smoke from pellets and combine it with an electric heating element. The airflow setup is designed to impart "maximum flavor" into a variety of foods while tight gaskets keep the smoke inside. GE Appliances says the unit is suitable for all skill levels thanks to five smoke presets. There are also six food-specific settings for popular smoked foods like brisket, ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast and salmon. The company says the customization available on the smoker also allows users to prepare side dishes and desserts with the device.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker (GE Appliances)

What's more, there are some conveniences that outdoor smokers don't offer. A Smoke and Hold feature prepares foods and then keeps them at food-safe temperatures for up to 24 hours. GE Appliances says the smoker also uses a fraction of the wood pellets as outdoor grills, thanks in part to the additional heating element, and that a pellet capture system extinguishes used pellets in a water tank. Lastly, all of the racks and drip trays are dishwasher safe where those components are typically so large on outdoor smokers they need to be washed by hand.

As the name implies, there's a connected aspect to the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. With GE Profile Connect+, you can adjust smoke levels and monitor the cooking process as the unit includes a food probe. The company says feature updates like guided recipes will be available in the future. This is an indoor device, but you don't have to sacrifice capacity. GE Appliances says there's enough room for three racks of baby back ribs, a brisket, up to 40 wings or a 14-pounds pork butt. Since most pork butts you'll find at grocery stores are around eight pounds or less, there's ample room for pulled pork.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker will be available from retailers this month for $1,000. The unit will be on display at CES, so hopefully we'll get an early look and taste of what it can do. If you're already convinced, you can order one now.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker $1,000 at Williams-Sonoma

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.