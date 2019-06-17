GE says forced to redesign part for GE9X jet engine

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - GE Aviation has found unexpected wear in a part for its new engine for the new Boeing 777X passenger plane, forcing a delay of several months while it redesigns and tests the part, the engine maker said on Monday.

Boeing, which had been expected to stage the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner in June, is now waiting for the GE9X engine while GE tests the part, called a compressor stator, GE Aviation Chief Executive David Joyce said.

"There is a (stationary) component in the front of the compressor whch is wearing prematurely," he told reporters at the Paris Airshow.

GE expects the first flight of 777X to take place this year, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)