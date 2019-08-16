GE Stock Plunges 11% on Fraud Allegations

Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to have found their footing earlier this year, as the struggling conglomerate started to put its house back in order under the leadership of new CEO Larry Culp. However, investors have been dumping GE stock this month, even after the company raised its full-year guidance in late July.

GE just suffered an even bigger blow, as an accounting team led by Harry Markopolos -- who became famous for having uncovered Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme well before it fell apart -- accused the company of accounting fraud. Indeed, GE stock plunged 11% on Thursday, as Markopolos claimed that the concerns he identified would cause the company to go bankrupt.

GE Chart More

GE Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

However, while Markopolos' report raises some important questions about GE's liabilities, most of it reads as sensationalized fluff. What's more, Markopolos and his partners stand to make a huge profit if GE stock declines, calling their objectivity into question.

What Markopolos' team is saying

At 175 pages in length, the presentation prepared by Markopolos' group might seem extremely thorough at first glance. However, a huge portion deals with past events that have been public knowledge for years.

The report meticulously details the various losses, writedowns, and other scandals that have plagued GE over the past quarter-century -- and particularly in the last couple of years. But investors already knew all that. Assuming you reinvested your dividends, a dollar invested in GE stock at the beginning of the year 2000 would be worth about $0.28 today -- just a tenth of what you would have if you had invested in an S&P 500 index fund instead.

GE Total Return Price Chart More

GE Stock vs. S&P 500 Total Return, data by YCharts.

The more substantive parts of the report deal with potential ongoing accounting fraud. GE needs to immediately increase its insurance reserves by another $18.5 billion, according to the authors -- above and beyond the $14.5 billion it's contributing between 2018 and 2024. Additionally, Markopolos and his co-authors allege that GE already should have booked losses based on its entire investment in Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE: BHGE).

The report also includes allegations that GE's numbers are too good to be true -- especially in its prized aviation unit. However, there isn't any substance to back up these claims -- just a lot of innuendo implying that the company is probably covering up problems in GE Aviation because it has previously been slow to acknowledge losses in other businesses.