GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has been a tough stock to love since the deep 2007-2009 recession. After a lot of upheaval, management appears to be working on a turnaround. However, there are still a lot of unknowns. The bearish take on GE by the researcher who called out Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme made that very clear. Here's the big picture you need to think about before you consider buying GE stock.

A swift and massive drop

GE's stock plunged by more than 10% when Harry Markopolos' negative report on the company hit the market. It's OK if you don't know who Markopolos is -- he isn't exactly a household name. However, he did contact authorities about the massive Madoff Ponzi scheme before that mess erupted into the public eye. That gives him, and his skill as a forensic accountant, a fair amount of credibility. And that isn't his only claim to fame, just his most newsworthy success.

Right now Markopolos is calling GE "a bigger fraud than Enron," a claim prominently displayed on the website he created to distribute his research. His main complaints are that GE hasn't reserved enough for its insurance liabilities and that the company should handle its ownership stake in Baker Hughes, a GE Company differently. Markopolos makes other claims, as well, which you can read all about in the 175-page report he has made available at the website linked above. However, you don't need all the details to understand the big issue for investors: risk.

The fact that the stock dropped so dramatically on this news shows that investors are still very worried about GE's future. CEO Lawrence Culp helped to quell concerns by stepping in and buying shares of the company he heads. He also spoke out strongly, calling the accusations market manipulation. Markopolos is, for reference, working with a short-seller (short sellers benefit when stocks fall in value). Notably, Wall Street analysts also jumped into the fray to defend the company.

What do you do?

Looking more like a soap opera than an investment, the biggest problem here is that, for most investors, there's really no way to tell if Markopolos' claims have any merit. And there's also no way to tell if Culp's claims about Markopolos' claims have any veracity. The only thing that is clear is that General Electric is struggling through a difficult turnaround. And that's not new.

The problems started well before the 2007-2009 recession, when Jack Welch allowed GE's financial arm to grow far beyond its main purpose (helping customers to buy GE products). With its fingers in everything from mortgages to insurance, the recession forced GE to write down the value of assets, take a government handout, cut its dividend, and start a major overhaul of its business. That process was, based on the comments from CEO Jeffery Immelt at the time, going OK until the board ousted him in 2017.

