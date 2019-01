The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - GE Medical Systems Information Technologies Inc, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a $450 million U.S. defense contract for patient monitoring systems, accessories and training, the Pentagon said on Friday.





