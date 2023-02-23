GE 'well aligned' with Boeing and Airbus production schedules, says CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric is "well aligned" with production schedules for both Boeing and Airbus this year, Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday.

GE and other jet engine makers are grappling with shortages of labor, parts and raw materials, making it tougher for aircraft makers to increase production.

Earlier this month, Boeing said the supply chain was not yet ready for production rate hikes. Its rival Airbus has slowed the production ramp-up of 320neo-family jets after supply disruption.

Speaking at a Barclays conference, Culp said the company is still facing constraints all along its supply chain. It has deployed its workers at suppliers' facilities to ease some of the bottlenecks, he said.

"It's a little bit of Whack-a-Mole," Culp said.

