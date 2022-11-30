Gear up with these Cyber Monday tool deals—save up to 66% on drills, saws and more
In need of some handy deals? Amazon has you covered during its post-Cyber Monday sale with tool deals galore. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to 66% on power tools from Craftsman, Black & Decker and Greenworks.
These deals will score you massive savings on leaf blowers, drills, chainsaws and many other tools that'll keep your home in tip-top shape or leave your lawn perfectly manicured. Tracking down all these discounts can be a hassle, so we did it for you and rounded up the best Amazon tool deals available. Act fast before these extended Cyber Monday deals disappear.
The 5 best tool deals
Crescent 180-piece Professional Tool Set in Tool Storage Case for $76.82 (Save $133.17)
Craftsman V20 2-tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $143.20 (Save $75.80)
Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw for $167.12 (Save $61.88)
Ego Power+ CS1804 18-inch 56-volt Cordless Chain Saw for $135 (Save $264.99)
Outdoor tool deals
Black+Decker Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum for $94.92 (Save $51.90)
Black+Decker 20V Max String Trimmer/Edger for $99 (Save $20)
Ego Power+ CS1804 18-inch 56-volt Cordless Chain Saw for $135 (Save $264.99)
Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw for $167.12 (Save $61.88)
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 5.0 Ah, 22-Inch for $199.99 (Save $20)
Home improvement tool deals
Crescent 180-piece Professional Tool Set in Tool Storage Case for $76.82 (Save $133.17)
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill 2-tool Combo Kit for $139 (Save $80)
Craftsman V20 2-tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $143.20 (Save $75.80)
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill 10-tool Combo Kit for $569 (Save $430)
