Gear Energy Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.29 (vs CA$0.32 in FY 2021)

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$162.4m (up 41% from FY 2021).

Net income: CA$75.0m (down 6.9% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 46% (down from 70% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CA$0.29 (down from CA$0.32 in FY 2021).

GXE Production

Gas Sales Price

Average sales price/mcf: US$5.41.

LNG Sales Price

Average sales price/bbl: US$63.38.

Combined Production and Costs

Oil equivalent production: 2.095 MMboe (2.072 MMboe in FY 2021).

Average production cost/Boe: US$21.10 (US$17.13/Boe in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Gear Energy Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 2.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 2.1% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gear Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here