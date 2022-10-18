Gear Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:GXE) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Gear Energy's (TSE:GXE) stock increased by 9.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Gear Energy's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gear Energy is:

52% = CA$114m ÷ CA$221m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.52 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Gear Energy's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Gear Energy has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 24% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Gear Energy's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then performed a comparison between Gear Energy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Gear Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Gear Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Gear Energy has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 2.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 98% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Gear Energy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Gear Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

